20 Award-Winning Photos From ’10 Years of Remembering Wildlife’

The 10th entry in the Remembering Wildlife photography book series features beautiful wildlife images aimed at raising awareness and funds to protect endangered species. It’s a good cause and a stunning example of the positive impact photographers can make.

10 Years of Remembering Wildlife is the first multi-species book in the series and the largest volume to date. The book features 20 award-winning images alongside some of the favorite photos from the previous nine books.

There is also a new section that discusses the world’s most trafficked mammal, the pangolin. The pangolin image featured on the book’s cover is by Tristan Dicks. All the proceeds from the book will go directly to pangolin conservation projects.

Featured images have been donated for inclusion by some of the world’s foremost nature and wildlife photographers, including Marsel van Oosten, Frans Lanting, Greg du Toit, and Jonathan and Angela Scott, who will also write the book’s foreword.

Since the first title in the Remembering Wildlife series, 2016’s Remembering Elephants, more than 55,000 copies have been sold worldwide. All profits from the book sales go to conservation, and more than $1.55 million has been donated to 79 projects across 34 countries.

This year’s edition, which features 20 winners from the associated photo contest, received an impressive 4,500 submitted photos. The winning photographs, all featured below, come from photographers all around the world, including in the United States, Brazil, Kenya, Namibia, Australia, and more.

This year’s contest jury included leading wildlife photographers Art Wolfe and Federico Veronesi, each longtime contributors to the broader Remembering Wildlife series themselves.

“Although it made our judging very challenging, we were delighted by the incredibly high standard of images submitted. If only we’d had space, so many more could easily have graced the pages of this year’s book,” says head judge and Remembering Wildlife founder and producer, Margot Raggett MBE.

A Kickstarter campaign to raise the necessary funds to produce the book — at least $26,540 — has been live since March and smashed its goal, raising nearly $200,000. There are still a few days left for customers to get in on the ground floor and purchase the 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife photography book for as little as £50, or about $67. Complete backing details are available on Kickstarter.

The book will also be available separately via the Remembering Wildlife website. The book is expected to launch on October 6, 2025.

Image credits: Remembering Wildlife. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly.

