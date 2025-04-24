20 Award-Winning Photos From ’10 Years of Remembering Wildlife’

Jeremy Gray

A group of African wild dog pups sits on reddish earth, while on the right, a polar bear and her three cubs play together on snowy ground under soft light.

The 10th entry in the Remembering Wildlife photography book series features beautiful wildlife images aimed at raising awareness and funds to protect endangered species. It’s a good cause and a stunning example of the positive impact photographers can make.

10 Years of Remembering Wildlife is the first multi-species book in the series and the largest volume to date. The book features 20 award-winning images alongside some of the favorite photos from the previous nine books.

There is also a new section that discusses the world’s most trafficked mammal, the pangolin. The pangolin image featured on the book’s cover is by Tristan Dicks. All the proceeds from the book will go directly to pangolin conservation projects.

A pangolin walks across a dark background above the text "10 Years of Remembering Wildlife," promoting a book by Wildlife Photographers United. Foreword by Jonathan & Angela Scott.
The cover for 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife. Photo by Tristan Dicks.

Featured images have been donated for inclusion by some of the world’s foremost nature and wildlife photographers, including Marsel van Oosten, Frans Lanting, Greg du Toit, and Jonathan and Angela Scott, who will also write the book’s foreword.

Since the first title in the Remembering Wildlife series, 2016’s Remembering Elephants, more than 55,000 copies have been sold worldwide. All profits from the book sales go to conservation, and more than $1.55 million has been donated to 79 projects across 34 countries.

This year’s edition, which features 20 winners from the associated photo contest, received an impressive 4,500 submitted photos. The winning photographs, all featured below, come from photographers all around the world, including in the United States, Brazil, Kenya, Namibia, Australia, and more.

A lioness stands alert on a rocky, sandy shore with ocean waves crashing in the background under a cloudy sky.
Griet Van Malderen (Switzerland): Lioness, Namibia
A black and white photo of an adult elephant and a baby elephant standing in shallow water. The baby reaches its trunk up toward the adult, and they appear to be interacting affectionately.
Jagdeep Rajput (India): Elephant, Corbett National Park, India
Two rhinos clash head-to-head, their horns locked and mud flying around them, capturing the intensity of their fight in a close-up wildlife scene.
Alessandro Marena (Italy): Rhino, Solio Game Reserve, Laikipia, Kenya
A polar bear lies on snow while three playful cubs climb on and around her, with soft sunlight creating a warm, serene atmosphere in the snowy landscape.
Julie Oldroyd (UK): Polar bears, Baffin Island, Canada
A lone elephant walks across a vast, cracked, dry landscape at sunset, with the sun low on the horizon and dramatic clouds in the sky.
Tom Way (UK): Elephant, Kenya
Two young gorillas playfully hang from tree branches in a lush, green forest. Both gorillas have open mouths, appearing to smile or call out while surrounded by dense foliage.
Pedro Amaral (Portugal): Gorillas, Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda
A tiger lies on the ground, drinking water from a pond. Its face is reflected clearly in the water, surrounded by dry leaves and natural forest floor.
Bircan Harper (UK): Tiger, Bandhavgarh National Park, India
A pangolin with brown, overlapping scales climbs in a tree, curling its long tail around a branch amid green leaves in a forest setting.
Alessandra Sikand (USA): Black-bellied pangolin, Sangha Lodge, Dzanga-Sangha National Park, Central African Republic
Five cheetahs stand and crouch together by a waterhole at night, their reflections visible in the still water under a dark blue sky. The background is silhouetted, emphasizing the cheetahs.
Johann du Toit (Kenya): Cheetahs, Shompole Hide, Kenya
A black panther and a spotted leopard rest together on a large tree branch surrounded by lush green leaves in a dense forest.
Kaustubh Mulay (India): Leopards, Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, Karnataka, India
Four African wild dogs with mottled coats walk closely together on a dirt path, looking forward, with a blurred natural background.
Torie Hilley (USA): African Wild Dogs, Mana Pools National Park, Zimbabwe
A lioness gently carries her cub by the scruff of its neck, the cub’s eyes closed and body relaxed. The image is in black and white, emphasizing the tender moment between mother and child.
Vicki Jauron (USA): Lioness and her cub, Maasai Mara, Kenya
Two rhinoceroses, one adult and one calf, walk side by side at sunset, their silhouettes illuminated by orange dust and dramatic backlighting.
James Gifford (UK): Rhinos, Kalahari, Botswana
A leopard lies on a sunlit forest path, surrounded by dense trees and foliage, with rays of sunlight streaming through the misty air.
Ifham Raji (Sri Lanka): Leopard, Wilpattu National Park, Sri Lanka
Four African wild dog pups with large ears and mottled brown, black, and white fur sit close together on reddish soil, with blurred greenery in the background.
Marcus Westberg (Portugal): African Wild Dog puppies, Tswalu Kalahari Nature Reserve, South Africa
Two tigers lie side by side in the shade beneath dense trees, gazing into the sunlit grassland that stretches beyond the forest. The warm light creates a soft, natural atmosphere.
Mark Meth-Cohn (UK): Tigers, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, India
A black and white photo of an adult gorilla gazing tenderly at a smiling baby gorilla, who is lying close and looking up at the adult. The background is dark, highlighting their faces and expressions.
Kim Paffen (Netherlands): Mountain Gorilla and her baby, Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda
A sloth bear stands in the doorway of a weathered, red-walled building with a green door, surrounded by overgrown grass and plants.
Mark Meth-Cohn (UK): Sloth bear, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, India
A close-up of a pangolin, showing its overlapping brown scales in warm sunlight as it bends down to the ground, highlighting the texture and pattern of its armored body.
Armand Grobler (South Africa): Pangolin, Manyeleti Game Reserve, Greater Kruger, South Africa
Four cheetahs lie closely together on grass, looking in different directions while rain falls around them. The image is in black and white, creating a dramatic and serene mood.
Xavier Ortega (Spain): Cheetahs, Masai Mara, Kenya

This year’s contest jury included leading wildlife photographers Art Wolfe and Federico Veronesi, each longtime contributors to the broader Remembering Wildlife series themselves.

“Although it made our judging very challenging, we were delighted by the incredibly high standard of images submitted. If only we’d had space, so many more could easily have graced the pages of this year’s book,” says head judge and Remembering Wildlife founder and producer, Margot Raggett MBE.

A Kickstarter campaign to raise the necessary funds to produce the book — at least $26,540 — has been live since March and smashed its goal, raising nearly $200,000. There are still a few days left for customers to get in on the ground floor and purchase the 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife photography book for as little as £50, or about $67. Complete backing details are available on Kickstarter.

The book will also be available separately via the Remembering Wildlife website. The book is expected to launch on October 6, 2025.

Image credits: Remembering Wildlife. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly.

