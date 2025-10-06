Photographers’ Incredible Pangolin Photos Help Save Endangered Animals

The Remembering Wildlife photography book series has released its 10th book, 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife. The series has raised nearly $1.6 million for wildlife conservation to date and features incredible wildlife photos from some of the world’s most talented and renowned photographers. This milestone book focuses on pangolins, one of Earth’s most threatened species.

10 Years of Remembering Wildlife features images donated by leading wildlife photographers, including Marsel van Oosten, Frans Lanting, Greg du Toit, Jonathan Scott, and Angela Scott, to name a few. The cover photo was captured by photographer Tristan Dicks.

While the showcase species this time is the elusive, unusual, and adorable pangolin, the photo book includes many of Remember Wildlife‘s favorite photos from the prior nine books, which featured diverse subjects like tigers, elephants, great apes, rhinos, and more.

As for pangolins, they have been around for 80 million years. Of the eight pangolin species on Earth, four live in Africa, and the rest live in Asia. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies some pangolin species as critically endangered, while others are endangered or vulnerable.

Remembering Wildlife‘s purpose is to raise awareness and money to help projects that protect vulnerable species. Since the first title in the series, Remembering Wildlife has sold more than 55,000 books and donated $1.585 million to 80 projects in 34 different countries. Nearly 300 different photographers have contributed images to the cause so far.

“Pangolins are fascinating and endearing creatures, most closely related to mongooses and cats and each has its own individual character. The size of the illegal trade in pangolins may be higher than we know,” says photographer Margot Raggett MBE, founder and producer of Remembering Wildlife.

It is estimated that a pangolin is taken from the wild by poachers every five minutes. Much of the demand for pangolins is driven by their scales, which are used for medicinal purposes, and their meat, which is a delicacy in certain Asian cultures. Pangolins also face other threats, including habitat destruction and electrocution. If a pangolin encounters an electric fence, its natural defense mechanism — curling up — means it wraps itself around the wire.

“This book raises awareness of the threats not only facing pangolins but also wildlife as a whole. Through sales of this book, we can raise funds to support those on the frontline protecting wildlife. My hope is that this book can remind us all just what will be lost if we don’t,” Raggett adds.

10 Years of Remembering Wildlife is available now for £59.50, which is approximately $84 at current exchange rates.

Image credits: Remembering Wildlife. Photographers are credited in the individual image captions.