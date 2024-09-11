The Yashica Explorer Is a Full-Color Night Vision Device With f/1 Lenses

Yashica has announced its new Explorer device, a full-color night vision goggle/viewfinder with a 4K OLED screen that allows users to switch between different viewing angles.

According to the imaging technology company, the new Yashica Explorer is designed for outdoor enthusiasts, security professionals, and anyone seeking reliable night-vision capabilities to navigate their after-dark adventures.

The Yashica Explorer’s OLED screen offers full-color night vision and black-and-white modes, the latter for pitch-black conditions. Both modes leverage an f/1.0 lens that the company says will boost image quality. Yashica says the Explorer is an essential tool for clear observation and high-resolution documentation in challenging lighting conditions.

Using the 430-gram goggles will give users a versatile tool to capture the night in 4K with full-color clarity in low light and in absolute darkness using one of the three levels of the infrared (IR) mode with a 600-meter range (up to 2,000 meters under certain conditions which were not defined in the press details provided). The system can be hand-held or mounted to a helmet as a set of goggles. The system even includes a flip-up display for quick situational awareness checks.

Stepping away from traditional “grainy green-tinted” images and bulky designs of previous generations of night-vision devices, the Explorer hopes to make night vision much more enjoyable and useful. The system provides real-time views and can capture 48-megapixel images or 4K videos, letting adventure seekers travel a little lighter and avoid packing larger camera systems with them (should they choose to). The device features a removable 3,500mAh battery for up to 11 hours of continuous use.

In addition to these features, the Explorer also boasts a digital anti-shake setting to help reduce and remove motion blur to provide stable and clear images and it can be accessorized with a variety of existing outdoor gear and helmets for easy adaptability. The system features a 13-degree field of view with three levels of optical and eight levels of digital zoom for enhanced viewing capabilities.

The camera system can record files in JPEG and MOV formats in various sizes ranging from 3MP to 48MP and 720p to 4K video.

Pricing and Availability

The new Yashica Explorer 4k OLED night vision goggles are available to pre-order now through the companies Kickstarter campaign at an introductory price of $258 to $278. The MSRP after the Kickstarter launch will be $389.99

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project.

Image credits: Photographs by Yashica