Photographer Spencer Lowell Embraces the Occasionally Bizarre Intersection of Humans and Tech

Spotlight
Jeremy Gray

A triptych showing a colorful 3D-rendered city map, an orange ABB robotic arm pressing into a gray form, and an aerial view of a space shuttle being transported through a city street.

Photographer Spencer Lowell’s first monograph, Futures Past, delivers 57 color images across nearly 100 pages, each unified by its visual investigation of technological progress and how technology intersects with humanity.

The subject matter ranges from aerial shots of New York City to a close-up of an automated cow milking machine. There’s a fire tornado inside a lab in Montana, a crazy-looking auditory testing room at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, and a person bowing to a humanoid, robotic priest in Kyoto, Japan. Nuclear reactors, Mars rovers, pleasure robots, and supercomputers appear throughout.

Lowell describes himself as a photographer of “science, technology, industry, environment, and people,” and all of that is shown throughout his debut monograph. The Los Angeles-born, New York City-based photographer has worked with huge names over the years. He’s worked with Apple, Bloomberg, National Geographic, Google, Meta, NASA, OpenAI, TIME, and many more.

Three dolphins swim toward a glass viewing window where a person is standing and looking back at them.
Laurance Doyle with Dolphins, Vallejo, California, 2018 | © Spencer Lowell
A cow stands inside an automated milking system with a robotic arm positioned near its udder.
Automated Cow Milking System, Katwoude, Netherlands, 2019 | © Spencer Lowell
A person in traditional dark robes kneels in a deep bow before a tall, humanoid robot standing with its hands pressed together.
Mindar (Robotic Priest), Kyoto, Japan, 2019 | © Spencer Lowell

Lowell has been a working photographer for over 20 years, and he says Futures Past is a definitive collection of his “finest images” so far.

“This work does not propose conclusions. It documents a condition in which biological life and technological systems are no longer separable, yet remain unevenly aligned,” Lowell says.

Molten metal glows bright orange as it pours from a dark industrial furnace into a rectangular mold below.
Molten Gold Refining Cortez Gold Mine Refinery, Elko, Nevada, 2024 | © Spencer Lowell
An orange ABB industrial robotic arm holds a gray, buttocks-shaped object over a dark red fabric surface.
Butt Robot, Batesville, Indiana, 2011 | © Spencer Lowell
A dimly lit industrial room features a bright orange door with an illuminated green exit sign above it, surrounded by metal cabinets and electrical equipment.
Unit 4 Reactor Door, Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, 2017 | © Spencer Lowell

Futures Past includes an opening essay from climate activist and Fulbright Award-winning writer, Daniel Sherrell.

“There are people in these photos, but rarely are there individuals. The technologies are the real individuals, protagonists of their own cryptic story,” Sherrell says. “The photographs capture them on their own terms, in the worlds that they’ve built — worlds that both serve and exclude us.”

Sherrell adds that Lowell’s photos approach the subject “in thrall to their alien beauty.”

An aerial view shows a space shuttle being transported on a large trailer through a busy city intersection surrounded by crowds of people and parked cars.
Space Shuttle Endeavor, Los Angeles, California, 2012 | © Spencer Lowell
A rectangular white device is mounted vertically in the center of an anechoic chamber lined with blue, pyramid-shaped foam absorbers.
Space Communication Testing, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California, 2008 | © Spencer Lowell
A thick, vertical column of white smoke rises from behind a dark treeline into a blue sky filled with scattered clouds.
Mars Rover Curiosity Launch, Cape Canaveral, Florida, 2011 | © Spencer Lowell

While many of Lowell’s subjects showcase technologies that have not pervaded everyday life for most people, Sherrell thinks many of the subjects and concepts on display are inevitable.

Lowell says the technology he has photographed for over two decades around the world does not stand in opposition to nature, but rather continues it. While a robotic priest may seem entirely out of this world, for example, it is clearly not, and speaks to a very human experience.

A collection of various small, colorful plastic fragments and fibers scattered against a solid black background.
Microplastics, Mediterranean Sea, 2014 | © Spencer Lowell
A fire tornado burns inside a cylindrical glass enclosure within a dimly lit industrial workshop.
Experimental Fire Tornado Sciences Laboratory, Missoula, Montana, 2019 | © Spencer Lowell
An aerial view of a detailed architectural scale model of Manhattan, featuring Central Park, the surrounding skyscrapers, and the adjacent rivers.
Panorama of the City of New York, Queens, New York, 2016 | © Spencer Lowell

Futures Past ships this month and is published by KGP Monolith. The standard edition is $75, although special edition copies with limited-edition prints are available for $250 each. There’s also an option to get the book with four signed prints for $1,000. All versions can be preordered now.

The words "FUTURES PAST" are centered in white, sans-serif text over a background of jagged, reflective black and silver shards.

Image credits© Spencer Lowell. All photos from ‘Futures Past,’ designed by Luminosity Lab and published by KGP Monolith.

Affiliate Disclosure PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; we may earn a commission if you buy through one.

Love PetaPixel? Unlock Premium Perks.
Related Articles
Photographer Captures the Rainbows in Hummingbird Wings
Photographer Snaps Iconic Photo of Usain Bolt’s Winning Smile
nudists Photographer Gathers 2,500 Nude Volunteers on Bondi Beach For Photo
bird feature Masterful Bird Photos Taken Over Eight Years in the Rainforest
Discussion