Lomography’s 35mm f/1.8 Petzval Lens Has Focus-Coupled Bokeh Control

Lomography has announced the Joseph Petzval Métamorphose 35mm f/1.8 Focus-Coupled Bokeh Control Art Lens, which combines the unique out-of-focus area of Petzval lenses with seven levels of bokeh control.

Made for Sony E, Canon RF, and Nikon Z mount cameras, Lomography says the Métamorphose 35mm f/1.8 is meant to take the bokeh swirl that Petzval lenses are known for and ramp it up even further for more creative effects.

“Those familiar with the current Petzval line-up may recognize elements of the signature swirl dancing in between evolving layers within the bokeh effects of this new optical design. Now, it’s possible to develop even more advanced storylines, from adding speed to any static scene to communicating a character’s intense state of confusion, blurring the boundaries between space and time or even recreating classic horror movie tropes,” Lomography says.

“As with each Lomography Petzval lens, the strength of the bokeh effect can be adjusted over seven levels, and further tuned by adjusting the aperture and focus. This high level of control enables creators to fine-tune the image look to their requirements for each project and their personal desires.”













At the highest level, Lomography says that the lens produces an optical warp effect that stretches out from the center, which remains sharp, drawing the eye to the center of the frame. When at the closest focusing distance, the company adds that the lens creates a “fascinating duel between swirl and stretch within the bokeh.” At the lowest level, the visual is far less intense and is characterized by a gradual softening toward the edges of the frame with soap-bubble bokeh background textures.

The Joseph Petzval Métamorphose 35mm f/1.8 has a construction of six elements arranged into five groups with a close focusing distance of 0.35 meters (about 13.8 inches). The focusing mechanism is a helicoid with a throw of 180 degrees. The lens features a stepless iris with a range from f/1.8 through f/22, and both the focus and iris rings are geared for use on follow-focus rigs. It also has a built-in 1/4-inch lens support to facilitate secure mounting. Finally, the lens does feature support for drop-in rear aperture plates that change the appearance of the bokeh.

“The focus, aperture and standout bokeh control ring can be adjusted manually or via cinema gear — all while our focus-coupling mechanism eliminates focus shift that could disrupt the story. This signature feature allows effortless adjustments to the visual mood by creating subtle transitions or progressive subject isolation to craft the most immersive videography work yet,” Lomography says.

Below are additional sample photos captured with the lens, provided courtesy of Lomography:

The Lomography Joseph Petzval Métamorphose 35mm f/1.8 Focus-Coupled Bokeh Control Art Lens is expected to start shipping in December and costs $649 in any of the available mirrorless mounts.

Image creditsLomography