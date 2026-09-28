SmallRig’s Optical Viewfinders Solve Problems Both Real and Imagined

SmallRig has announced a pair of external optical viewfinders designed to give photographers more options for framing their photos with their go-to cameras.

The new 28mm External Optical Viewfinder offers a 28mm full-frame equivalent field of view thanks to its carefully designed optics. It includes built-in 3:2 frame lines that help photographers compose shots captured with a 28mm equivalent lens, whether it’s a built-in optic or a paired prime.

While SmallRig lists a wide range of compatible cameras from manufacturers including Fujifilm, Sony, Nikon, Canon, Ricoh, and Leica, there is no obvious reason it wouldn’t work with any camera with a universal shoe design. It’s not a digital viewfinder, so there’s no electronic communication to worry about.

Speaking of Ricoh, the Ricoh GR Series is by far the most obvious candidate for SmallRig’s new 28mm External Optical Viewfinder. The exceedingly popular Ricoh GR III and GR IV premium compact cameras, including the HDF models, have a built-in 28mm equivalent lens and no electronic viewfinder. Ricoh omitted an EVF to keep the GR cameras as small and light as possible. Still, for many photographers who prefer a viewfinder for composing, SmallRig has a new affordable option on the market.

Ricoh itself makes external viewfinders, including the GV-1 with dual 21mm/28mm frame lines and the GV-2. However, these are relatively expensive. The GV-2 is $246.95.

SmallRig also has a new 35mm External Optical Viewfinder, though its use case seems a bit narrower. No mainstream digital cameras with built-in 35mm-equivalent lenses lack a built-in viewfinder. However, plenty of digital interchangeable lens cameras lack an EVF, like the new Nikon Z5 IIC. If photographers want to use a camera like the Z5 IIC with a 28mm or 35mm lens, SmallRig’s new accessories offer a different framing option.

Some very old analog cameras also lack viewfinders, or have poor ones, and could benefit from a 28mm or 35mm external viewfinder. If a viewfinder is foggy or otherwise damaged, SmallRig’s external options may be an affordable alternative.

Some photographers, at least according to SmallRig, also want a more analog-like viewfinder experience even if their digital camera has a built-in electronic viewfinder. How large this market is remains uncertain, but SmallRig clearly believes it exists, given that nearly every camera it mentions as compatible with its new optical viewfinders already has a viewfinder. The 35mm viewfinder in particular seems a bit like a solution in search of a problem.

Ultimately, “affordable” is a key component of the appeal of SmallRig’s new accessory viewfinders. At under $50 each, they are relatively cheap options from a well-known name in the camera gear and accessory market.

The SmallRig 28mm and 35mm External Optical Viewfinders are both available now for $46.99 each.

Image creditsSmallRig