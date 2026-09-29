Rare Working Apple-1 Computer Could Fetch $800,000 at Auction

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An Apple-1 computer setup including a circuit board, keyboard, monitor displaying a portrait, cassette player, and various manuals on a white background.
Bonhams will auction the ‘Hatfield’ Apple-1 in October | Image credit: Bonhams

A rare, working Apple-1 computer — the company’s very first product — that comes with a letter signed by Steve Jobs is estimated to fetch up to $800,000 at auction next month.

Known as the “Hatfield” Apple-1 after its original owner, the machine is one of just 74 Apple-1 computers known to exist and among the few that are still operational. It will be offered for sale by Bonhams in New York.

The “Hatfield” Apple-1 is particularly notable for its working condition and well-documented history, as well as its connections to both Apple founders. The computer bears Steve Wozniak’s signature and is accompanied by a 1978 letter signed by Steve Jobs, in which Jobs offered Hatfield a trade-in for an Apple II.

An Apple-1 computer circuit board featuring a 6502 microprocessor, rows of integrated circuits, capacitors, and a heat sink.
Image credit: Bonhams
A typed letter on Apple Computer Inc. letterhead dated January 18, 1978, signed by Steven Jobs, authorizing an exchange of an Apple I for an Apple II 4K board.
Image credit: Bonhams

The computer headlines Bonhams’ History of Science, Technology & Computing” sale that runs online from October 4 through October 14. The machine carries an estimate of $500,000 to $800,000.

One of Only 74 Apple-1 Computers Known to Exist

The Apple-1 was an 8-bit desktop computer designed and hand-built by Wozniak and introduced by Jobs in 1976 as Apple’s very first product. In total, only 200 Apple-1 computers were produced with approximately 175 of being sold through 1977. The device was originally offered as a bare circuit board to be sold as a kit and completed by hobbyists, but Jobs sold 50 fully assembled Apple–1 machines to California-based retailer The Byte Shop. The Byte Shop resold the assembled machines for $666.66.This machine was purchased by Fred Hatfield, a computer enthusiast and employee of Computer Data Systems.

After the release of the Apple II, it was common practice for the company to offer Apple-1 owners trade-ins to upgrade to the newer, more powerful and refined device. Hatfield wrote to Apple complaining about the limited software options for the Apple-1. Jobs authorized a trade-in for the newly released Apple II after Hatfield complained about the Apple–1 software. Hatfield received the letter signed by Jobs included in the auction lot confirming his eligibility for a trade-in. But Hatfield declined the offer because he would have needed to pay $400 for the upgrade.

The “Hatfield” Apple-1 is listed as number 48 in the Apple-1 Registry. The computer can be traced back to its original owner and retains nearly all of its original components. It is one of just 74 Apple-1 computers known to exist, with fewer still believed to remain operational, according to the Apple-1 Registry. Its rarity is further enhanced by the signature of Apple co-founder and Apple-1 creator Steve Wozniak.

Image creditsAll photos by Bonham’s.

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