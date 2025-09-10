Camp Snap Pro Point-and-Shoot Has More Megapixels and a Xenon Flash

Jeremy Gray

A black and silver retro-style digital camera labeled "Camp Snap Pro," shown from the front against a beige background. The camera has a large lens, flash, and viewfinder.

The Camp Snap is all grown up. Camp Snap announced a new premium version of its super-popular point-and-shoot Camp Snap Camera, the Camp Snap Pro, also known as the CS-Pro.

Camp Snap has been busy of late. It just launched a Super 8-inspired digital video camera last month. For $30 more than the standard Camp Snap, which PetaPixel described as light-hearted, charming, and fun in its review earlier this year, the Camp Snap Pro promises upgraded image quality, a powerful xenon flash, and new built-in filters.

A hand holds a compact, retro-style camera with a black and silver design. A label points to the back, highlighting that the camera is "screen-free" with no visible display.
The Camp Snap Pro camera remains screen-free.

The CS-Pro sports a refined but still vintage-inspired black and silver design and looks a bit bigger than the base model. It leans into the same shooting experience, though, continuing with its trademark screen-free design and built-in lens. While the original Camp Snap has just one button — the shutter release — the Camp Snap CS-Pro ups the ante with a new vintage filter control dial that has four built-in filters. They’re all film-inspired, as expected.

Close-up of a camera dial showing options for B&W, VTG2, VTG1, and STD, with a label pointing to the dial that reads "4 Built-in Vintage Filters." Part of the camera body and a port are also visible.
There’s a new filter control dial.

The Pro model also moves the optical viewfinder from the center of the camera to the top left corner. It has a small information panel on the back, charges via USB-C, and has an SD card slot (a 4GB card is included, by the way). The camera also has a 1/4-20 mount on the bottom for putting the camera on a tripod or selfie stick.

A close-up of a black and silver Camp Snap Pro camera with text pointing to it that reads, "Upgraded image quality to 16MP.

Functionally, there are two significant changes in the CS-Pro. First is the move from an 8-megapixel image sensor to a 16-megapixel one. It is still the same size as before: a relatively tiny Type 1/3.1 CMOS. There’s little word on the exact lens the new sensor is paired with, but it is an f/2.2 prime, and it looks different than the one on the original Camp Snap. That camera had a 28mm equivalent lens, which is apparently an f/1.8, but EXIF data says it’s f/2.8. The lens has a filter thread now, too, which is a nice touch.

A hand holds a black and silver camera labeled "Camp Snap Pro." Text points to the xenon flash, emitting light, and the filter thread around the lens.

The second change is the move to the built-in xenon flash, rather than the basic LED on the original model. This addresses one of our complaints about the original camera. The same criticism can be lobbed at many other recent compact cameras seeking to capitalize on the point-and-shoot popularity surge. The CS-Pro should recapture that vintage digital camera look better than competitors that skip xenon in favor of LED.

A four-panel ad for the CS-PRO camera features: a camera against a blue sky, a Mickey Mouse statue near a castle, two people smiling at night, and a man by a lake with a camera. Text highlights new features.

Camp Snap notes that the new camera’s processor is also more powerful than before, which promises “sharper shots and reduced shutter lag.”

Sample Images

Three people smile and pose together at an outdoor nighttime event. Two wear black shirts and hats, while the person in the middle wears a white top and ripped jeans. A crowd and tented stage with lights are visible in the background.

A large, ornate building decorated with orange and yellow bunting and wreaths for fall, featuring columns, arches, and a sign reading "Emporium" above the entrance. The sky is blue with some clouds.

Golden statues of Mickey and Minnie Mouse stand in front of a flower bed, with the Cinderella Castle and its blue turrets rising in the background at a Disney theme park, under a partly cloudy sky.

A silver bicycle is parked in front of a sculpture of a jumping dolphin on a stone pedestal in a park, with trees, grass, and a partly cloudy sky in the background.

A scarecrow with a pumpkin head, blue shirt, and striped pants stands in a colorful flower bed surrounded by a fence in a theme park decorated for Halloween. Lamp posts and trees are in the background.

A person rides a bicycle down an empty, tree-lined road at sunset with arms outstretched, surrounded by greenery and scattered leaves on the pavement.

Pricing and Availability

The Camp Snap Pro camera is available to preorder now for $99. The company says that initial orders should be fulfilled before the holidays.

Image credits: Camp Snap

