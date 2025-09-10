Camp Snap Pro Point-and-Shoot Has More Megapixels and a Xenon Flash

The Camp Snap is all grown up. Camp Snap announced a new premium version of its super-popular point-and-shoot Camp Snap Camera, the Camp Snap Pro, also known as the CS-Pro.

Camp Snap has been busy of late. It just launched a Super 8-inspired digital video camera last month. For $30 more than the standard Camp Snap, which PetaPixel described as light-hearted, charming, and fun in its review earlier this year, the Camp Snap Pro promises upgraded image quality, a powerful xenon flash, and new built-in filters.

The CS-Pro sports a refined but still vintage-inspired black and silver design and looks a bit bigger than the base model. It leans into the same shooting experience, though, continuing with its trademark screen-free design and built-in lens. While the original Camp Snap has just one button — the shutter release — the Camp Snap CS-Pro ups the ante with a new vintage filter control dial that has four built-in filters. They’re all film-inspired, as expected.

The Pro model also moves the optical viewfinder from the center of the camera to the top left corner. It has a small information panel on the back, charges via USB-C, and has an SD card slot (a 4GB card is included, by the way). The camera also has a 1/4-20 mount on the bottom for putting the camera on a tripod or selfie stick.

Functionally, there are two significant changes in the CS-Pro. First is the move from an 8-megapixel image sensor to a 16-megapixel one. It is still the same size as before: a relatively tiny Type 1/3.1 CMOS. There’s little word on the exact lens the new sensor is paired with, but it is an f/2.2 prime, and it looks different than the one on the original Camp Snap. That camera had a 28mm equivalent lens, which is apparently an f/1.8, but EXIF data says it’s f/2.8. The lens has a filter thread now, too, which is a nice touch.

The second change is the move to the built-in xenon flash, rather than the basic LED on the original model. This addresses one of our complaints about the original camera. The same criticism can be lobbed at many other recent compact cameras seeking to capitalize on the point-and-shoot popularity surge. The CS-Pro should recapture that vintage digital camera look better than competitors that skip xenon in favor of LED.

Camp Snap notes that the new camera’s processor is also more powerful than before, which promises “sharper shots and reduced shutter lag.”

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Camp Snap Pro camera is available to preorder now for $99. The company says that initial orders should be fulfilled before the holidays.

Image credits: Camp Snap