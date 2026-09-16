Capture One Brings Wireless Tethering to Two More Canon Cameras

Capture One has announced version 16.8.6 for desktop and 4.1 for mobile, adding 2nd Gen Wireless Tethering for the Canon EOS R3 and EOS R6 Mark III. The new release also provides day-zero RAW processing support for the brand-new Canon EOS R8 Mark III.

A few months ago, Capture One brought wireless tethering support to select Canon cameras, including on mobile. The first two supported cameras were the Canon EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II. Capture One promises wired speeds with a wireless workflow, providing photographers more flexibility in how they work.

Today, this same flexibility and wireless tethering support come to two more popular Canon cameras, the EOS R3 and the EOS R6 Mark III. Capture One says these two models were the most requested among Capture One users when Canon wireless tethering first arrived.

“The first release of 2nd Gen Wireless Tethering got a strong response from our community and Canon’s. It solved something that had been treated as impossible in professional workflows, from high-stakes portrait shoots and fast-paced headshot events to high-volume e-commerce work for some of the world’s biggest retailers,” Mathieu Bourlion, Director of Product Management at Capture One, tells PetaPixel.

“A wireless connection that holds the same speed and reliability as a wired one means photographers and teams can run either setup depending on what the shoot needs. We launched with the Canon R1 and R5 II in May 2026 and got a lot of requests to support more bodies. The response was strong enough that we prioritized bringing it to more bodies. Working with Canon, we confirmed the R3 and R6 Mark III met the specs we needed, and we’re adding both to 2nd Gen Wireless Tethering today,” Bourlion continues.

Alongside improved 2nd Gen Wireless Tethering support, Capture One also expanded Assisted Review, the AI-powered culling tool it launched in beta in Capture One 16.8 in May.

The Assisted Review tool automatically flags photos with common technical issues, including missed focus, closed eyes, or bad exposures. The idea is that with these faulty photos out of the way, photographers can focus on their best work immediately.

Until today, Assisted Review could only be triggered manually, but starting today, it can run automatically on each capture while shooting tethered. This should help photographers stay ahead of schedule and focus on their best shots as they capture them.

Assisted Review is still in beta and remains only available on desktop.

Canon unveiled the EOS R8 Mark II last night. It’s a great camera, and it’s also supported in Capture One 16.8.1 and 4.1 for mobile right now. This day-one support is great for photographers who will be getting their hands on the R8 II as soon as it releases next month.













Capture One 16.8.1 is available now on macOS and Windows. Capture One mobile version 4.1 is available now on iOS.

Image creditsCapture One and Canon