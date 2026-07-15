Capture One Brings Canon Wireless Tethering to Mobile

Capture One has brought its second-generation wireless tethering for Canon cameras to Capture One Mobile, promising speeds that “feel as fast as wired.”

The second-gen wireless tethering for select Canon cameras first arrived in Capture One on desktop in late May, and there was strong demand for the same option on mobile. The function, as on desktop, is available exclusively for the Canon EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II full-frame mirrorless cameras, Canon’s latest flagship EOS R Series models.

“Wireless tethering has never been good enough for professional work,” Capture One says. “The wait between pressing the shutter and seeing a usable file — often 20 seconds or more per frame — meant photographers who needed speed stayed wired.

“2nd Gen Wireless Tethering changes that.”

Capture One says that an editable RAW file appears on a wirelessly connected device in under a second, available for users to approach with Capture One’s complete editing toolset. The full-resolution file follows in the background, with all edits carried forward 1:1. All the same features available with wireless tethering on desktop are now available on mobile.

Capture One says that working wirelessly offers photographers more freedom and space to move around the studio or other workspaces, ensuring they can quickly change their angle and composition without worrying about wires.

The feature works over standard Wi-Fi on a local network and doesn’t rely on Bluetooth or the cloud. If there’s a dropped signal, Capture One says it will automatically reconnect without any image loss, and all shots remain on the local network.

“Tethered workflow has been our home ground for over 20 years, and wireless has always been the one piece that wasn’t quite there for professional work,” says Capture One CEO, Rafael Orta.

“With 2nd Gen Wireless Tethering, it is — and bringing it to mobile was the natural next step, because that’s what photographers asked us for. Every time we demo it, the reaction says it all.”

Wireless tethering for the Canon EOS R1 and EOS R5 II arrived in Capture One Pro 16.8 on desktop in late May. It arrives today, July 15, in Capture One Mobile version 3.3.X. This feature is available to all current Capture One subscribers and users with a perpetual license for version 16.8 or later.

Image creditsCapture One