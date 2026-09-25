You Can Edit Your Photos With Lightroom and Photoshop Inside Google Gemini

Adobe has announced that it is bringing its software and tools directly inside Google’s Gemini AI platform. The Gemini integration follows Adobe’s earlier moves to bring tools to ChatGPT, Claude, Slack, and Copilot.

Google Gemini is a widely used AI assistant platform, with over one billion users monthly. Adobe says that with the new Adobe in Gemini, Gemini users can ask the AI to perform a wide variety of tasks leveraging Adobe’s software tools, including professional-grade tools from Photoshop, Lightroom, Express, and Firefly. This functionality is delivered entirely through conversations with Gemini.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Adobe and bring industry-leading creative tools directly into Gemini. Now, anyone can create, edit and bring their ideas to life right in the chat,” says Neal Pancholi, Managing Director, Global Partnerships, GDM & Gemini, Google.

Adobe offers a few examples of what Gemini users can do with the new Adobe integration. Users can upload a batch of photos and have Gemini leverage Adobe’s photo editing tools to give them all a consistent look and color. Gemini can optimize lighting and color, crop images to a specific format, and then prepare them for use.

Gemini can also create social media-ready versions of assets while preserving a company’s specific branding and aesthetic. Gemini can even build customized Express templates based on the user’s needs.

Adobe describes the new launch as its “first step” in its relationship with Google and bringing its tools to Gemini.

Adobe is big on AI chatbots and other related agentic AI. The company is already building agentic AI inside its apps and seems committed to putting AI to work to help users quickly achieve their desired results, even without opening Adobe’s apps.

“AI chatbot platforms are making it easier than ever to turn an idea into something tangible. But getting to the result you want often takes more. Images need refinement. Designs need customization. Content needs to be adapted for different channels. Documents need to be reviewed, edited and shared,” Adobe says.

“That’s where the depth of our tools matters. For decades, we’ve built technologies to help you create your best work and be more productive. Now, we’re making that expertise easier to access across AI platforms,” the company continues.

Adobe in Gemini has started rolling out and is available across all Gemini plans. Users must have an Adobe account to use the integration.

Image creditsAdobe