Wedding Photographer Buys $250 Worth of Film From Amazon, Receives Rocks Instead

A wedding photographer who spent $250 on Kodak Portra film was visibly shocked when she arrived at a venue only to find the film cartridges were filled with rocks.

Katie Hunt, from North Carolina, was recorded at the very moment she found out the Portra film had been swapped out for rocks.

The video of her reaction has gone viral across TikTok and Instagram, where it has racked up close to six million views.

“If this whole thing is rocks, I’m going to lose my mind,” Hunt says as she opens up another film pack to find yet more rocks.

Hunt explains that she had extra rolls of film and that she normally buys Portra from B&H. However, she wanted some extra rolls since she had a few upcoming weddings, so she turned to Amazon.

“Won’t be doing that again,” she says. “I’ve bought Kodak film before on Amazon and it’s been fine.”

“I don’t think this was the seller’s fault,” she adds. “I think someone bought the film, replaced the film with the rocks, sent it back, and they sealed it very well. The seller had no idea, and they just resold it.”

With so many people watching her video, Hunt has been subject to all sorts of comments. Some of them border on nasty, accusing her of being unprepared.

Hunt addresses the keyboard warriors in an update video, where she also revealed that her purchase was refunded by Amazon, but via an Amazon gift card.

“I had what I needed that day to photograph the couple to the best of my ability. I am a professional; I did prep my gear,” she says.

“I had enough film. The film that had the rocks in it was just extra film that wasn’t necessarily needed.”

Hunt also addressed allegations that the video is “rage bait.” She explains that she frequently has a content creator with her who happened to be filming the moment the rocks were uncovered.

PetaPixel has reached out to Amazon for comment. This story will be updated if and when the comapny responds.

Image creditsHeader photo licensed via Depositphotos.