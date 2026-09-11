Angelbird’s New CFexpress 4.0 Type A Memory Cards Are Ready for the FX5

Wise isn’t the only memory card company to show off a new product at IBC 2026 in Amsterdam. Long-time memory maker Angelbird is getting in on the fun, too, with a new generation of CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards.

The new Angelbird AV Pro CFexpress v4 Type A cards, which come in 400GB, 800GB, and 1600GB (1.6TB) capacities, all feature dual VPG certification. They are all VPG400 certified, which means they can be used without any issue in Sony’s latest, speed-hungry FX5 cinema camera. They also all feature VPG800 certification, which means they are effectively future-proof for future generations of cinema cameras, some of which will likely have even stricter memory requirements than the FX5.

Maximum and sustained write speeds vary across the lineup, although again, all three capacities have the same VPG400 and VPG800 certifications for guaranteed sustained write speeds. That said, the 400GB card tops out at a 1000 MB/s sustained write speed, while the 800GB and 1600GB cards promise 1500 MB/s and 1600 MB/s sustained write speeds, respectively.

As for read speed, all three cards promise a max read speed up to 1870 MB/s and sustained read speeds of 1700 MB/s. When used alongside CFexpress 4.0 card readers, these cards should offload files very quickly, which is good news for professional workflows.

All three cards promise to withstand extreme temperatures from -12° to 72° C (10° to 162° F) and can be stored from -20° to 85° C (-4° to 185° F). They are also shock- and vibration-resistant, per Angelbird.

As Angelbird explains, these new CFexpress 4.0 Type A memory cards suit professional photo and video workflows, including high-speed RAW photo bursts and 8K and 12K recording. It is worth noting once again that, as of yet, no commercially available cameras are taking advantage of CFexpress 4.0 technology. While it is theoretically twice as fast as CFexpress 2.0 and offers speed gains for transferring files, cameras are still running CFexpress 4.0 cards through CFexpress 2.0 pipelines. It will be very interesting to see when the first camera actually uses CFexpress 4.0 to its fullest. Hopefully it happens soon.

Pricing and Availability

The Angelbird AV Pro CFexpress v4 Type A memory cards are available to preorder now, starting at $399.99 for the 400GB card. The 800GB card is $599.99, and the 1600GB one is $899.99, making it the best deal of the bunch on a dollar-per-gigabyte basis.

Image creditsAngelbird