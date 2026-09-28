Brightin Star’s Wild 50mm f/2 Tri-Sight With Customizable Bokeh Is Here

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Jeremy Gray

A black camera lens with a focus lever and aperture markings sits next to a close-up photograph of a fern with blurred, glowing bokeh lights in the background.

Brightin Star’s distinctly unusual 50mm f/2 Tri-Sight lens announced at CP+ has officially launched. The manual focus lens is available for E, L, RF, and Z-mount full-frame cameras and promises three rendering modes.

The Brightin Star 50mm f/2 Tri-Sight looks like any other manual-focus prime lens at first glance, with the expected focus (with focus scale) and aperture control rings. However, unlike other lenses, the Tri-Sight has a third control ring on its barrel, one with Smooth, Prime, and Foams settings. This is where Brightin Star’s new portrait prime hopes to truly separate itself from the competition.

A black mirrorless digital camera with a 50mm prime lens attached, viewed from a high angle against a white background.

This third control ring moves a floating lens group inside the lens, and its position in the optical path changes how the lens renders a scene, especially concerning its bokeh.

A comparison graphic showing three styles of bokeh effects—Smooth, Prime, and Foams—each illustrated with a cocktail glass and varying light blur patterns.

The “Smooth” setting promises more diffuse highlights and softer out-of-focus rendering without making the subject itself too soft. This results from forced under-correction of spherical aberrations, which creates blurrier out-of-focus areas.

A young woman with shoulder-length brown hair rests her head on her folded arms, looking directly at the camera in warm, soft lighting.
Smooth

The Prime setting is the default look, promising the expected rendering with relatively typical sharpness and bokeh rendering for a 50mm f/2 prime lens, which is to say less blur than a 50mm f/1.4 or f/1.8.

A close-up of fern fronds silhouetted against a background of vibrant, out-of-focus bokeh lights in shades of yellow, purple, and pink.
Foams

Rounding out the three options, Foams gives bokeh a distinct ring-shaped look. While lens manufacturers typically work hard to eliminate this look, some photographers prefer it, at least in certain situations. Effectively, this overcorrects spherical aberration, giving out-of-focus highlights a harder edge.

A glass of iced coffee with a clear liquid base, garnished with a mint leaf and a slice of cucumber, sits on a stone ledge.
Foams with custom clover-shaped bokeh insert

A composite image showing four different shaped bokeh inserts and the corresponding effect they create on out-of-focus light points.

For even more bokeh customization, the Brightin Star 50mm f/2 Tri-Sight also works with rear-mounted creative bokeh inserts. Some photographers may be familiar with DIY projects that rely on customized, handmade inserts that sit on the back of the lens to change the bokeh shape. This is the same idea, except purpose-built for this specific lens. Brightin Star has ones with triangles, butterflies, clovers, and five-pointed stars, and they ship with the lens.

A collage of six panels showcasing camera lens features, including internal optics, creative aperture inserts, a focus lever, an integrated hood, and a lens mounted on a camera rig.

In total, the lens features seven optical elements arranged across six groups. This is a relatively small number of lenses for a modern lens. The lens weighs between 429 and 454 grams (15.1 to 16 ounces) depending on the lens mount, and it’s between 70 and 74 millimeters (2.76 to 2.9 inches) long.

A product specification chart for a 50mm manual focus lens, showing dimensions and weights for E, L, RF, and Z mounts.

Pricing and Availability

The full-frame Brightin Star MF 50mm f/2 Tri-Sight is available now for Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-mount, Canon RF-mount, and L-Mount cameras. It is $349.99 for a limited time, regularly $399.99. It’s also available with a custom, ultra-thin protective UV filter for $369.99 (regularly $434.99).

Image creditsBrightin Star

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