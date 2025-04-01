Nikon Trademarks ‘Z Cinema’ Branding

Jeremy Gray

Black and white image showing the text "Nikon | RED Z Cinema" over a dark, textured background.

Nikon filed a trademark application for a new brand, “Z Cinema,” in Japan.

Nikon Rumors reported the trademark application, which was filed by Nikon in mid-February and published on J-Plat Pat, Japan’s patent database, on February 21. The trademark application aligns nearly perfectly with Nikon and RED announcing new RED camera models with the Nikon Z-mount.

Nikon Corporation’s filing describes the trademark as applying for “a movie picture camera… cinematographic machines and apparatus, apparatus for editing cinematographic film, digital cinema cameras and their parts and fittings, photographic machines and apparatus, cameras and their parts and fittings, digital cameras and their parts and fittings, camcorders, and its parts… ”

The filing also describes the new Z Cinema trademark applying to various other gear and accessories, including lenses, camera straps, tripods, and even cases.

Nikon Rumors speculates that the Z Cinema branding could entirely replace the RED brand or apply only to specific future camera or lens products.

In any event, there is little doubt that Nikon has ambitious plans for its new cinema division. After acquiring RED just over a year ago for $85 million, Nikon and RED have been continually integrating their businesses, technologies, and talents.

About half a year after the acquisition, Nikon released RED-designed LUTs for Nikon N-Log video, which PetaPixel is a big fan of. Just a couple of months ago, RED launched V-Raptor [X] and Komodo-X cameras with Nikon Z-mount, adding new camera features that have never been available on other RED cameras.

Two black RED digital cinema cameras, model V-RAPTOR and KOMODO-X, against a dark background. Both cameras feature prominent RED branding and yellow accents around the lens mounts.

When discussing the new cameras, RED Digital Cinema CEO Keiji Oishi, who had previously headed UX Planning at Nikon’s Imaging Business Unit, specifically used the term “Z Cinema.”

“This marks the beginning of RED and Nikon’s collaborative products and it is the exciting first step in a new Z Cinema Series,” Oishi said. “By integrating the Z Mount, RED is providing more lens choices than ever before, empowering filmmakers with greater artistic flexibility. This development grants filmmakers the versatility of Nikon’s innovative Z lineup and PL options, as well as access to F Mount glass and many popular vintage lenses.”

While the specific trademark application in Japan flew under the radar for over a month, it is evident that Nikon intends to do something with the Z Cinema branding moving forward. Although neither Nikon nor RED has used “Z Cinema” much yet, it would not be surprising to see the new branding make a much larger splash at the NAB Show 2025, which kicks off later this week in Las Vegas.

Image credits: Nikon and RED

