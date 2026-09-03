You Can Now Use Gemini Spark to Manage Your Google Photos

Google has announced that Gemini Spark now works with Google Photos, allowing Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers to manage, edit, and share photos through prompts.

Google describes Gemini Spark as an “autonomous, proactive, 24/7 personal AI agent ecosystem powered by Gemini 3.5 Flash and Google Antigravity” that is designed to run in the background all the time.

“For a while now, I’ve relied on Gemini and Antigravity agents across a wide range of use cases—spanning creativity, productivity, and analysis. But I’ve always dreamed of having a power agent to help me get the most out of my 143,206 photos and videos,” Shimrit Ben-Yair, Google Photos Lead, writes on X, formerly Twitter. “And that day has come! You can now put your photo library to work using Google Photos in Spark, which actively executes complex tasks on your behalf!”

In Gemini Spark, users can now ask Gemini to complete a combination of actions in a single task, such as automatically searching, organizing, and curating photos and videos as well as editing, enhancing, or stylizing those images. It can also generate summaries of events, extract text from images, and create visual stories as well as run workflows across connected apps using information from photos and set up recurring tasks to manage photos in the background.

For a while now, I’ve relied on @GeminiApp and @antigravity agents across a wide range of use cases—spanning creativity, productivity, and analysis. But I’ve always dreamed of having a power agent to help me get the most out of my 143,206 photos and videos. And that day has come!… pic.twitter.com/WbnkYpattQ — shimrit ben-yair (@shimritby) September 3, 2026

“[You can] effortlessly edit and curate albums,” Ben-Yair says, suggesting the prompt: “Find all my vacation selfies, erase the background crowds, and center me in every shot before adding to a new album.”

With the prompt, “check my calendar for conflicts with that concert flyer, then get it scheduled,” photos can be turned into plans while asking Spark, “every Sunday, pull the best shots of the kids, drop them into a shared album, and draft a recap email for the grandparents,” will create what Ben-Yair calls “keepsakes” automatically.

The functionality is only available in English and via the Gemini mobile app, for now, and users must be located in the United States as well as be subscribed to Google AI Pro or Ultra. Google says that it is gradually making Google Photos available in Gemini Spark over the next few weeks, so it might not be an option for every subscriber immediately.

Image creditsGoogle