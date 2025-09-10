Google Can Turn Your Photos into a Toy Action Figure

Matt Growcoot

A small brown dog sits beside a pineapple on a desk, with a computer screen showing the same dog and pineapple. A product box nearby displays the dog and pineapple image. Keyboard, mouse, and mug are also on the desk.

Google recently introduced a powerful new AI model that can edit photos as well as generate synthetic images. And now a viral trend sees people turning theirphotos into imaginary figurines.

Google’s Nano Banana model, officially known as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, has got its first fad. Although turning photos into action figures isn’t exactly new since people made similar images with ChatGPT earlier this year.

Nano Banana can be found on Google’s Gemini app, which officially acknowledged the trend in a post on X. It also provided the prompt for people to have a go themselves.

How to Create a Miniature Figure on Google Gemini

There is a Gemini app, or simply head to the Gemini website. Upload the photo you want to use and then type in the following prompt. The prompt, of course, can be tweaked.

‘Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.’

Not wanting to miss out, I had a go myself. The trick to this is picking the right photo. As photographers, we should have quality, well-lit, high-resolution photos to choose from, which most definitely helps. A full-length picture of the desired subject also helps.

A small brown chihuahua sits next to a large pineapple on a kitchen floor with light-colored tiles and wooden cabinets in the background.
Source photo.
A small brown dog sits beside a pineapple on a desk, with a computer screen showing the same dog and pineapple. A product box nearby displays the dog and pineapple image. Keyboard, mouse, and mug are also on the desk.
Google Nano Banana.

Google has set up a dedicated web tool for editing photos with Nano Banana. It can also be tried via the Google AI Studio.

