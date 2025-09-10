Google Can Turn Your Photos into a Toy Action Figure

Google recently introduced a powerful new AI model that can edit photos as well as generate synthetic images. And now a viral trend sees people turning theirphotos into imaginary figurines.

Google’s Nano Banana model, officially known as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, has got its first fad. Although turning photos into action figures isn’t exactly new since people made similar images with ChatGPT earlier this year.

Nano Banana can be found on Google’s Gemini app, which officially acknowledged the trend in a post on X. It also provided the prompt for people to have a go themselves.

From photo to figurine style in just one prompt. People are having fun turning their photos into images of custom miniature figures, thanks to nano-banana in Gemini. Try a pic of yourself, a cool nature shot, a family photo, or a shot of your pup. Here’s how to make your own 🧵 pic.twitter.com/e3s1jrlbdT — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) September 1, 2025

How to Create a Miniature Figure on Google Gemini

There is a Gemini app, or simply head to the Gemini website. Upload the photo you want to use and then type in the following prompt. The prompt, of course, can be tweaked.

‘Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.’

Not wanting to miss out, I had a go myself. The trick to this is picking the right photo. As photographers, we should have quality, well-lit, high-resolution photos to choose from, which most definitely helps. A full-length picture of the desired subject also helps.

Google has set up a dedicated web tool for editing photos with Nano Banana. It can also be tried via the Google AI Studio.