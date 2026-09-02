KEH Is Zeiss’ New Exclusive Repair Partner In North America

News
Jeremy Gray

A camera body with a Zeiss lens attached sits behind a smaller silver lens, a large black zoom lens, a KEH Camera branded case, and a red cleaning cloth.

KEH Camera, best known for buying and selling used gear, is also home to many talented repair technicians. Leveraging KEH’s repair expertise, Zeiss Group has named KEH its exclusive authorized repair and service center for Zeiss photography lenses and equipment in the United States and Canada.

Under the new partnership, KEH will perform both in-warranty and out-of-warranty repairs for Zeiss customers in the U.S. and Canada, including decades-old equipment and Zeiss’ latest lenses, like the new Otus ML primes for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

KEH technicians will receive specialized, comprehensive training directly from Zeiss and will perform repairs using genuine, certified manufacturer parts and Zeiss-approved calibration tools and practices. Every repair is designed to meet Zeiss’ high engineering standards.

“Premium camera equipment is built to perform for decades, and repair is core to photographers getting the most out of their tools,” said Glenn Kaufman, chairman and CEO of KEH Camera.

“We are honored that Zeiss recognized the quality and scope of our repair capabilities and asked us to serve in this exclusive capacity. And, we are excited to extend our best-in-class standard of care to all the owners of Zeiss lenses, some of the finest optics in the industry. It’s also a natural extension of what KEH has always stood for: keeping great gear in circulation and out of landfills,” Kaufman continues.

KEH’s technicians have hundreds of years of combined repair experience, and KEH notes that its employees have serviced many Zeiss optics across generations, including postwar Jena lenses, large-format Zeiss lenses, and more recent Batis and Otus lenses. Zeiss itself has not been repairing some of its old lenses for a while now, and has instead had customers work directly with independent repair companies.

A person wearing a baseball cap sits at a workbench repairing camera equipment, surrounded by tools, lenses, and parts on a blue cutting mat.
Photo by Chris Niccolls

This is not the first time that a photographic manufacturer has approved KEH to perform authorized repairs. The new Zeiss repair program lives alongside KEH’s existing authorized-repair partnerships with Sony and Sigma.

“Because treasured optics require specialized care, we are pleased to partner with KEH Camera who have set the bar for lens repair,” says Tony Wisniewski, senior manager responsible for Zeiss Photography Americas.

“We strive to partner with organizations that provide excellent customer support for our products the world over. Be they new or legacy Zeiss cameras and lenses, we are confident that KEH Camera has the skills necessary to provide value to our loyal optics owners, and we look forward to a long partnership,” adds Wisniewski.

A person uses tweezers to adjust the internal mechanism of a disassembled camera lens on a blue workbench.
Photo by Chris Niccolls

Zeiss equipment owners needing repairs can initiate them through the dedicated Zeiss repair portal, and KEH will receive the request and coordinate with the customer. From there, KEH will perform the factory-authorized repair using genuine Zeiss parts and Zeiss-approved calibration tools and return the equipment directly to the customer. Photographers can also bring their Zeiss equipment directly to KEH’s retail location in Atlanta, Georgia, if they are nearby.

Image creditsKEH

Full disclosureKEH is PetaPixel’s official pre-owned camera gear partner but had no editorial input regarding this article.

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