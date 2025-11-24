You Can Now Trade-in Old Gear for New Cameras and Lenses at KEH

KEH is the nation’s largest pre-owned camera retailer and while the company says that remains its focus, an expansion of its trade-in program now means photographers can trade-in their gear and use the value of that equipment combined with manufacturer trade-in bonuses — which are as much as $800 right now — towards new gear.

Camera manufacturers typically run rotating deals on new gear if a photographer trades-in old gear. For example, Sony is currently offering up to $800 towards new equipment in exchange for a photographers’ old gear — and that’s in addition to the value of the gear being traded in. Specifically, photographers can take advantage of the $800 bonus by trading-in any working interchangeable lens camera and/or lens from any brand.

Fujifilm, Canon, Tamron, OM System, and Zeiss also currently have similar trade-in offers available.

KEH has a long list of brand-new cameras and lenses available from a variety of manufacturers, but the company explains its focus is still on pre-owned. The ability to offer new gear is part of its effort to provide more incentives to photographers looking to upgrade, while KEH is focused on the trade-in aspect. KEH is particularly focused on environmental impact, and its goal is to keep equipment cycling through the hands of photographers as long as possible. To date, KEH has kept more than 275,000 pieces of equipment out of landfills and into the hands of photographers and filmmakers.

The ability to offer new gear and tying that to trade-in value and manufacturer bonuses is part of what KEH is calling “Better Trade,” an enhanced and streamlined program to make trading simpler and more flexible.

“Better Trade reflects KEH at its core, a trusted partner for photographers and videographers, including creators, who want the best value for their gear and the confidence that comes from working with experts,” Glenn Kaufman, chairman and CEO of KEH Camera, says. “We designed our program to reward customers with the greatest value in the market, all while strengthening the circular economy we pioneered in the camera industry.”

Now in addition to the full value of the trade, photographers can get an additional 5% toward the purchase of KEH certified pre-owned gear or the option to pair that trade-in value with any active manufacturer trade-in bonuses. For a full list eligible manufacturer trade-in bonuses, check out KEH’s Better Trade homepage.

Image credits: KEH

Full Disclosure: KEH is a sponsor of the PetaPixel YouTube Channel, but does not have input into editorial coverage of its brand.