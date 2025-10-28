KEH’s Annual Gear Expo Is Way More Than a Great Camera Trade-In Event

KEH is gearing up (pun intended) to host its annual Gear Expo & Trade Event, which it calls the Southeast’s Ultimate Photography Event. Taking place November 14-15, the pre-owned camera gear dealer promises demos, workshops, and special trade-in savings.

“The KEH Gear & Trade Expo is happening November 14–15 in Smyrna, GA, and it’s going to be good,” KEH writes in a blog post on its website. “Two days of hands-on gear demos, live workshops, instant trade-ins, and the chance to connect with fellow creators and the biggest names in photography—all under one roof.”

The event is an opportunity for photographers to not only clear out their gear closets full of unused gear, but KEH has turned the event into more than just a swap meet. For example, on November 14, KEH will host Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, ProGrade Digital, Sigma, Tamron, and Zeiss representatives who will be hosting workshops and product demonstrations.

In the morning, Canon and Fujifilm will hold workshops, with the former promising an “ideas class” on what to shoot when there is nothing to shoot, while Fujifilm hosts photographer Gary Hughes, who will explain how to design dynamic portraits. In the afternoon, Zeiss Ambassador Tracy Bosworth Page will host a workshop on the art of beauty photography, while later there will be a guided class and photoshoot experience with Leica M System cameras.

On November 15, Canon will host a workshop that teaches landscape photography basics, Zeiss will bring Tracy Bosworth Page back for a discussion and Q&A on what makes a great headshot, and Sony will host a beginner-friendly class on the fundamentals of video production using Sony Alpha cameras.

“The KEH Gear & Trade Expo is more than an event—it’s a celebration of the photography community. For over 45 years, we’ve been the trusted name in buying, selling, and trading camera gear, helping creators get more value while keeping great equipment in circulation,” KEH says. “Join us for two days of discovery, creativity, and connection with the brands and people that make photography come alive.”

The KEH Gear Expo & Trade Event takes place November 14-15 at the KEH Camera Retail Store in Smyrna, Georgia. It is free to attend and tickets can be found for each day via KEH’s website.

Image credits: KEH

Full Disclosure: KEH is a sponsor of the PetaPixel YouTube Channel, but does not have input into editorial coverage of its brand.