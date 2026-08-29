OM System Now Makes Ragù, its Second Packaged Meal for Photographers

OM System’s Outdoor Monster Curry was a surprising hit last year. A camera company making tasty food? Oh my! Now, with the arrival of yet another OM System food in Japan, OM System Ragù, the question becomes: Can OM System strike delicious gold twice?

All the ingredients are there. As Asobinet reports, the OM System Ragù includes simmered beef tendons in a tomato sauce with curry-flavored spices. OM System calls its new ragù a perfect pairing to bread and pasta.

“For a day engrossed in photography, here’s a quick and delicious dish,” the camera company says of its new food.

In promotional photos, OM System shows its new beefy ragù resting appetizingly atop some spaghetti noodles, with a little dash of parsley. It also shows it on a plate alongside rice, which seems like it could be quite good, too. OM System also recommends trying its new ragù with parmesan cheese.

OM System claims that its new ragù delivers “the perfect balance of acidity and richness from the tomatoes.” OM System adds that the flavor is “approachable” and versatile.

“You can enjoy it in various dishes!” the company exclaims in a machine-translated marketing image.

Like with its first food, Outdoor Monster curry, the new ragù is easy to make and could certainly be crafted on an outdoor adventure. Hungry photographers boil some water and toss in the pre-packaged ragù bag for three to five minutes. That’s it; then it’s ready to eat. It is not microwavable.













One package is 218 calories and includes just over seven grams of protein, 13 grams of fat, and 17 grams of carbohydrates. It includes beef, tomato pasta, onions, carrots, ketchup, white wine, curry powder, sugar, spices, soybeans, chicken, pork, gelatin, and more. It’s very safe to say that vegan photographers have zero business here.

OM System Ragù is available now in Japan through the OM System Store for ¥600, or about $3.75. The recommended pasta, bread, or rice is sold separately. PetaPixel is looking forward to giving this new OM System food a proper review as soon as possible. After all, how often can we enjoy food made by a camera company?

Image creditsOM System