OM System Outdoor Monster Curry Review: Bringing the Delicious Heat

In the camera review game, the continuous grind of lens and camera reviews can get a little monotonous sometimes. But every once in a while, a product comes along that is so innovative and so outside the box that you can’t help but stand in awe. Outdoor Monster represents a moment exactly like this and I had the privilege to test it out for myself.

OM System creates a line of cameras that I think are particularly well-suited for outdoor adventures. With its über-rugged camera designs and compact lenses, many a wildlife or landscape photographer has found a reliable companion in the OM-1. I use the OM-1 Mark II as an outdoor hybrid camera for all my fly-fishing content for this very reason. It is in this spirit of adventure and the outdoors that OM System has created its “Outdoor Monster” curry. Just as the OM System cameras can be the sustenance for the photographer’s creativity, the Outdoor Monster curry can be the sustenance for the photographers themselves.

A little bit of context first just in case you don’t know: Japanese curry is a staple in the Asian household that is as ubiquitous as mac and cheese in the US because it is quick to make and absolutely delicious. It tends to have a far milder heat index and flavor profile than the Indian curries that inspired its creation. I grew up on countless boxes of Glico and S&B brand curry and still love it to this day.

However, traditional Japanese curry is generally made like a stew and requires many fresh ingredients as well as the appropriate cooking utensils. This represents a major challenge to the outdoor photographer who finds themselves camping in the wilderness. It is in this situation where the Outdoor Monster curry shines.

Featuring ox tongue, chicken, and a variety of nutritious vegetables, the OM curry is fully cooked and packaged to be heated in boiled water over a compact camping stove. For our video review, I found myself in a Japanese hotel which granted is far more comfortable than a mountainside but similarly lacking in pots and pans. I was able to heat the curry in a tea kettle.

So how does it taste? Well, the Outdoor Monster curry has a noticeably spicier profile than typical Japanese curries and sits just above the hottest of Glico and S&B alternatives in my opinion. This is still nowhere close to the spice level of other global curries and I feel that most people would be able to manage the heat. I feel like the spicier flavor is perfect for those cold nights huddling in a tent as the rich and delicious ingredients warm both the belly and the soul.

I find it fascinating just how deeply committed OM System is to its largely outdoor-based customers. However, the curry has such a unique heat profile and flavor compared to the commonly found alternatives out on the market that it absolutely justifies the enjoyment of Outdoor Monster even if you aren’t outdoors.

Sadly, this tasty treat is only available in Japan but if you ever find yourself hankering for a spicy and fulfilling meal that happens to be marketed by a major camera manufacturer, Outdoor Monster is the best way to make your adventure even better.

Editor’s note: Yes, this is a real review. No, it is not sponsored. Yes, this curry is actually delicious.