7Artisans Expands its Fisheye Lineup With $199 MF 6mm f/2

7Artisans has introduced the 6mm f/2, an ultra-wide, manual focus fisheye lens for APS-C cameras. Available for Sony E, Fujifilm X, Canon EOS R, Nikon Z, and Micro Four Thirds mounts, the new ultra-wide lens delivers a dramatic 220° diagonal field of view.

An f/2 Aperture and an Extreme 220° Field of View

The defining feature of the 7Artisans MF 6mm f/2 is its expansive 220-degree fisheye perspective, which goes beyond the coverage of many traditional fisheye lenses. This ultra-wide view creates intense spatial distortion and immersive compositions, making the lens well-suited for landscapes, street photography, architecture, astrophotography, and experimental video work where visual impact takes priority over optical correction.

Paired with its extreme angle of view, the f/2 maximum aperture gives the MF 6mm added flexibility in low-light environments. The fast aperture is designed to support night scenes, indoor shooting, and astrophotography, allowing more light to reach the sensor while maintaining strong contrast and brightness across the frame. This combination positions the lens as a creative tool rather than a purely technical one.

As with other recent 7Artisans releases, the MF 6mm f/2 relies on manual focus, emphasizing hands-on control and deliberate composition. The lens offers a minimum focusing distance of approximately 0.33 feet (0.1 meters), enabling exaggerated close-up shots that amplify fisheye distortion. This makes it suitable for dynamic subjects such as pets, still-life scenes, and stylized portraits, where proximity and perspective play central roles.

Designed for Tight Spaces and Creative Video

The lens’s ultra-wide coverage allows photographers and videographers to capture expansive scenes even in confined environments such as vehicles, hallways, narrow streets, and interiors. Its stretched lines and amplified sense of depth lend themselves to vlogging, travel content, architectural interiors, and experimental filmmaking, where a “larger than life” look can be achieved without stepping back.

All-Metal Construction and Handling

Physically, the MF 6mm f/2 features a full-metal body with a matte finish and silver accent ring, reinforcing 7Artisans’ focus on durability and tactile design. The solid construction is aimed at outdoor and travel use, while the smooth manual focus ring is intended to provide consistent, controlled operation for stills and video shooters alike.

Pricing and Availability

The 7Artisans MF 6mm f/2 APS-C fisheye lens is available now for Sony E, Fujifilm X, Canon EOS R, Nikon Z, and Micro Four Thirds mounts for $199.

Image credits: 7Artisans