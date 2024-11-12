7Artisans Updates Its Affordable 10mm f/2.8 Full-Frame Fisheye Lens

Jeremy Gray

Chinese lens maker 7Artisans announced a new version of its 10mm f/2.8 diagonal fisheye lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The 10mm f/2.8 Mark II costs under $280 and is available for E, L, RF, and Z-mount cameras.

Sporting an all-new look, the new 10mm f/2.8 II replaces the existing 10mm f/2.8 in 7Artisans’ lineup.

Like its predecessor, the 10mm f/2.8 II features 11 lens elements arranged across eight groups. Although 7Artisans’ official specs say the lens has a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm, the company’s product description says it has eight aperture blades. In either case, the lens promises “dazzling” sunstars when stopped down to f/4 and beyond.

The lens promises good sunstars.

The most significant change with the new lens is its physical design. The older version got narrower toward the front, while the new Mark II lens is slightly wider toward the end. Both versions are manual focus and have manual aperture control rings, but the new version adds depth of field markings to the barrel. These and the other markings on the lens barrel glow in the dark, by the way.

One of the most significant changes for the new fisheye lens is its design.

7Artisans says its new lens features enhanced image quality, and the lens features an updated optical diagram. While the total number of elements and groups is unchanged, there’s an additional ED element, bringing the total to two, plus a new aspherical lens. With the latest design, the minimum focusing distance has also been reduced from 0.17 meters (6.7 inches) to 0.15 meters (5.9 inches). This change is unlikely to move the needle much, but it is worth noting.

With these various improvements, the new version is heavier than its predecessor, tipping the scales at just over 600 grams (21.2 ounces), up from 570 grams (20.1 ounces).

7Artisans has also developed a new lens profile for use with Adobe Camera Raw in Photoshop and Lightroom that enables photographers to reduce the fisheye distortion to achieve straight lines with the same vast field of view.

Pricing and Availability

The 7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 II fisheye lens is available to order now for $278. It is available for E, L, RF, and Z mount cameras, whereas its predecessor, which is still available from retailers for $256, also came in a GF version for GFX medium-format cameras.

Image credits: 7Artisans

