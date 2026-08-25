Butterfly’s Narrow Escape Among Wildlife Photographer of the Year Finalists

The Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 competition has given a sneak peek at 15 finalists that are set to compete for the prestigious Grand Title.

100 images have made the cut, which will be showcased in an exhibition at the Museum in London from Friday, October 16, 2026. They were selected from over 65,000 entries and judged anonymously on their creativity, originality, technical excellence and the often-powerful stories they tell by an international panel of expert judges across wildlife photography, filmmaking, science and conservation.

The category winners and the prestigious Grand Title and Young Grand Title awards will be announced on Tuesday 13 October 2026 at a ceremony hosted at the Natural History Museum. The ceremony will be available to watch live on the Natural History Museum’s YouTube channel.

Check out last year’s winners here.