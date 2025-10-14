Eerie Photo of Hyena Stalking Abandoned Mining Town Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year

South African wildlife photographer Wim van den Heever has been announced as Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 for his powerful image, Ghost Town Visitor.

Capturing the unusual intersection between nature and abandoned urban spaces, Wim’s photograph is a haunting yet captivating image of a brown hyena wandering through the skeletal remains of Kolmanskop, Namibia’s long-deserted diamond mining town. The shot was taken with a camera trap and is the result of a decade-long effort that began when Van den Heever first discovered the animal’s tracks at the site.

The brown hyena, the world’s rarest hyena species, is nocturnal and largely solitary. These elusive creatures occasionally pass through Kolmanskop en route to hunt Cape fur seal pups or to scavenge for carrion along the Namib Desert coastline. Because sightings are so uncommon, camera traps have become an invaluable tool for researchers, allowing them to monitor behaviour and gain deeper insights into this seldom-seen species.

“How fitting that this photograph was made in a ghost town. You get a prickly feeling just looking at this image and you know that you’re in this hyena’s realm. I also love the twist on this interpretation of ‘urban’ – it was once but is no longer a human-dominated environment,” says Chair of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Jury Kathy Morgan.

“Abandoned by miners, wildlife has taken over. Repopulated, if you will. Is it still a town — it would seem that way to me — just no longer ours.”

All of the winners were announced today during an awards ceremony at the Natural History Museum in the U.K. Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London.

An exhibition of Wildlife Photographer of the Year will start on October 17. Information can be found here.