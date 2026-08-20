TTArtisan’s Ultra-Affordable Full-Frame 85mm f/1.8 Lens Costs Just $99

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Jeremy Gray

A black camera lens labeled "AF 85/1.8" stands upright on a circular, light green pedestal against a matching curved background.

TTArtisan has announced the AF 85mm f/1.8 Neo, a new extremely affordable full-frame portrait prime lens for Sony and Nikon mirrorless cameras. The 85mm f/1.8 prime costs just $99.

The Chinese lens maker is positioning its new, aggressively priced prime lens as prioritizing image quality and little else. “Pure image. Nothing extra,” TTArtisan says.

To that end, the lens is relatively straightforward. It is built from reinforced fiberglass and weighs 332 grams (11.7 ounces) in E-mount. The spartan lens is 90.5 millimeters (3.6 inches) long and accepts 62mm front filters.

A silver and black mirrorless camera with an 85mm f/1.8 lens attached, viewed from a high angle against a white background.
TTArtisan AF 85mm f/1.8 Neo
A person with dark hair holds a camera with a large lens up to their eye while standing in front of purple flowers.
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What looks like a focus ring is actually not a focus ring at all, but just a large grip. This lens, like the $89 AF 50mm f/1.8 Neo released last month, works with 3D-printed designs that preclude the use of a manual focus ring. The autofocus-only lens features an STM focus motor and can focus as close as 0.8 meters (2.6 feet).

A person holds a camera with a white and blue custom-designed lens and a green patterned body wrap.

On the optical side, the TTArtisan AF 85mm f/1.8 Neo includes a dozen elements arranged across eight groups. Of these 12 elements, two are ED, and two more are high-index elements.

“The AF 85mm f/1.8 Neo delivers sharp detail, natural color, and sharpness from center to edge,” TTArtisan promises.

A young woman with long dark hair holds a glass jar filled with small, orange-red fruits in front of a lush green fern background.

A young child in a red and white checkered top stands in a small inflatable pool, laughing while holding a water toy that sprays water in a wide arc.

The lens has an 11-bladed aperture diaphragm, and thanks to its mid-telephoto focal length and fast f/1.8 aperture, it promises “natural bokeh” with “soft background blur.” In sample images, there appears to be a slight cat’s-eye effect, which can be pleasant. Bokeh looks generally clean, although actual hands-on testing is required to confirm that.

A young woman with her hair in a bun sits on a bench at night, wearing a patterned top, khaki pants, and red sneakers while holding a can of Heineken.

A woman with her hair in a bun wears white headphones around her neck and a patterned, sleeveless top while leaning against a wall at night.

Pricing and Availability

The TTArtisan AF 85mm f/1.8 Neo lens is available to preorder now for Sony E- and Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras. It is $99 for both mounts.

TTArtisan AF 85mm f/1.8 NeoBuy new on B&HTTArtisan AF 85mm f/1.8 NeoBuy used on KEH.com

Unsurprisingly, it is the most affordable 85mm f/1.8 lens with autofocus for either system, undercutting the AstrHori 85mm f/1.8 II AF and the Meike 85m f/1.8 SE Mark II, both of which are $199 on E and Z.

As for first-party options, Sony’s FE 85mm f/1.8 lens is $648 right now thanks to a $50 instant savings, while Nikon’s Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S is $746.95 after a $100 savings.

Image creditsTTArtisan

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