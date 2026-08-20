TTArtisan’s Ultra-Affordable Full-Frame 85mm f/1.8 Lens Costs Just $99

TTArtisan has announced the AF 85mm f/1.8 Neo, a new extremely affordable full-frame portrait prime lens for Sony and Nikon mirrorless cameras. The 85mm f/1.8 prime costs just $99.

The Chinese lens maker is positioning its new, aggressively priced prime lens as prioritizing image quality and little else. “Pure image. Nothing extra,” TTArtisan says.













To that end, the lens is relatively straightforward. It is built from reinforced fiberglass and weighs 332 grams (11.7 ounces) in E-mount. The spartan lens is 90.5 millimeters (3.6 inches) long and accepts 62mm front filters.

What looks like a focus ring is actually not a focus ring at all, but just a large grip. This lens, like the $89 AF 50mm f/1.8 Neo released last month, works with 3D-printed designs that preclude the use of a manual focus ring. The autofocus-only lens features an STM focus motor and can focus as close as 0.8 meters (2.6 feet).

On the optical side, the TTArtisan AF 85mm f/1.8 Neo includes a dozen elements arranged across eight groups. Of these 12 elements, two are ED, and two more are high-index elements.

“The AF 85mm f/1.8 Neo delivers sharp detail, natural color, and sharpness from center to edge,” TTArtisan promises.

The lens has an 11-bladed aperture diaphragm, and thanks to its mid-telephoto focal length and fast f/1.8 aperture, it promises “natural bokeh” with “soft background blur.” In sample images, there appears to be a slight cat’s-eye effect, which can be pleasant. Bokeh looks generally clean, although actual hands-on testing is required to confirm that.

Pricing and Availability

The TTArtisan AF 85mm f/1.8 Neo lens is available to preorder now for Sony E- and Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras. It is $99 for both mounts.

Unsurprisingly, it is the most affordable 85mm f/1.8 lens with autofocus for either system, undercutting the AstrHori 85mm f/1.8 II AF and the Meike 85m f/1.8 SE Mark II, both of which are $199 on E and Z.

As for first-party options, Sony’s FE 85mm f/1.8 lens is $648 right now thanks to a $50 instant savings, while Nikon’s Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S is $746.95 after a $100 savings.

Image creditsTTArtisan