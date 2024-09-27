7Artisans’ $299 85mm f/1.8 AF Lens Is Now Available for Nikon Z Cameras

In July, 7Artisans launched a new autofocus-equipped 85mm f/1.8 portrait prime lens for full-frame Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras. The affordable $299 lens is now available for Nikon Z-mount cameras.

The Z-mount version is entirely unchanged, but it’s worth looking at the basic specifications on offer. The full-frame lens has 10 elements arranged across seven groups, including two low-dispersion elements and a pair of high-refraction elements to suppress aberrations.

The lens has an 11-bladed aperture, promising smooth, soft out-of-focus elements and pleasing bokeh. The AF 85mm f/1.8 has a manual aperture control ring, which is de-clicked, and the aperture ranges from f/1.8 to f/16.

The lens uses an STM autofocus system and can focus as close as 0.8 meters (2.6 feet). Camera-specific features like face and eye-detect autofocus modes are supported. A focus mode switch lets the user swap between autofocus and manual focus, and focus is controlled via a large focus ring.

The metal prime lens is reasonably compact and lightweight. It is 98 millimeters (3.9 inches) long with a maximum diameter of 72 millimeters (2.8 inches). The lens accepts 62mm screw-on filters and ships with a lens hood. The Z-mount version weighs 452 grams (15.9 ounces), a shade heavier than the E-mount version, which tips the scales at 438 grams (15.4 ounces).

The 7Artisans AF 85mm f/1.8 is primarily competing with Nikon’s own Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S lens, which costs $769.95 and features Nikon’s S-Line optical design technology. While it’s a reasonably safe bet that the Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S bests the new 7Artisans lens in terms of overall image quality and autofocus performance — although 7Artisans makes very good lenses — the first-party offering is nearly $500 more expensive.

From a specifications perspective, the two 85mm f/1.8 lenses are similar. The Nikon lens weighs 470 grams (16.6 ounces) and is 99 millimeters (3.9 inches) long. It has a dozen elements across eight groups and a nine-bladed aperture diaphragm. The two primes have the same minimum focusing distance and maximum magnification (0.12x).

A primary difference between the two lenses comes down to Nikon’s proprietary optical technology. The Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S includes Nano Crystal Coating and Super Integrated Coating, both designed to improve image quality by reducing flare and internal reflections.

Further, while the 7Artisans 85mm f/1.8 lens has an STM autofocus system, the Nikon lens uses two separate autofocus drive units, which are synchronized to deliver fast, accurate focusing performance. The Nikon lens also has a programmable control ring, unique to first-party Nikkor Z lenses.

Pricing and Availability

The 7Artisans 85mm f/1.8 AF lens is available now in Nikon Z-mount for $299. It’s available directly through 7Artisans and Pergear. The lens should also be available through B&H soon. As of now, the product page has only the E-mount version available for now.

Image credits: 7Artisans