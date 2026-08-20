SmallRig’s Tribex Tripod Collab with Potato Jet is Now Also a Monopod

SmallRig has announced the Potato Jet Tribex Pro Monopod, which takes the single-handle clutch mechanism that was introduced in the Tribex Tripod and applies it to a photo or video monopod.

The company says that the monopod features a “new-generation X-Clutch hydraulic technology” which puts the control of all of the leg sections into a single handle to let the user extend and automatically lock all the leg sections at once, which it says delivers a “Fast and efficient operating experience” that is both smooth and quiet. In short, the main draw is to allow a filmmaker to adjust the height quickly and seamlessly while actively capturing footage.

On that note, there are two versions of the tripod: a video version with a three-prong foot and options for a video pan-tilt head, and a photo version with either that same foot design or just a single-point foot along with a more standard photo tripod ball head.

The video version comes with a compact fluid head, which SmallRig says features a damping system for smooth panning.

“When its center of gravity height is put at 50mm, the panning, and pre-set fixed counterbalance system can help precisely control the camera or other rigs weighing up to four kilograms (8.8 pounds) for great counterbalance,” SmallRig explains. “The video head can carry as much as six kilograms (13.2 pounds). It has a newly-designed snap-on quick-release plate mount, a more efficient mounting solution than traditional slide-on ones, which is DJI RS series quick release plate and 501PL quick release plate compatible to realize a free switch between stabilizer shooting and tripod shooting.”

The monopod uses a three-section design, supports up to 25 kilograms (55.1 pounds), and weighs 2.6 kilograms (5.72 pounds). Its working height ranges from 90 to 170 centimeters (35.4 to 66.9 inches) and compresses down to a minimum of 89 centimeters (35 inches).

SmallRig equipped the monopod with 1/4″-20 threaded holes for attaching accessories and the silicone feet pads have hidden spiked feet to provide better purchase in more varied environments.

While there are the aforementioned two main versions of this monopod, SmallRig lists four different possible configurations.

The Tribex Pro Barebone Edition (also called the Basic Edition) features just the monopod body with no head or tripod base pedal and costs $200. The Standard Edition adds a folding tripod base and is meant to pair with the DJI RS series gimbals or any heads a photographer or videographer might already own. This version costs $360.

The Tribex Pro Photo kit adds a ball head to the Standard Edition configuration and costs $430. For the same price, videographers can swap that ball head for a fluid head, which is called the Video Kit.

All versions are available starting today and come with a four-year warranty.

Image creditsSmallRig