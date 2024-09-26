ProMaster’s Key Grip Monopod and Tripod Are for Traveling Videographers

This week, ProMaster announced a set of new tripods and monopods for mobile videographers called the Key Grip series which includes a new video head, tripod kits in carbon fiber and aluminum, and a monopod kit.

ProMaster says the new series of stability options bridges the gap between the need for a heavy-duty stable system and the ultralight travel tripods that are available. Often, high-quality video tripods are too heavy, and lightweight options with good pan/tilt fluid heads are rare.

That’s why the Key Grip Video head includes panning and tilt movements, each with etched scales for precise settings. The tilt adjustment has tension control for smooth motions. The head’s maximum load capacity is 6.6 pounds and comes with an arca-type Quick Release Plate that’s over 101mm long. The quick-release platform can be repositioned and changed from front-to-back to a side-to-side sliding direction, which ProMaster says makes it ideal for balancing a video rig in a cage or one with an L-bracket.

The Key Grip name wasn’t chosen out of thin air, either. The company says that the “key” to the system is the “grip,” which includes an integrated storage tool that is hidden inside the control handle. That handle is also extendable and removable and locks in place with a twist. Unscrewing the cap on the end of the handle reveals a set of hex keys, which photographers and videographers are always happy to have on hand.

ProMaster is offering the tripod in either aluminum or carbon fiber. Both use a compact collar with a 55mm leveling base that offers 15 degrees of tilt and a bubble level. The legs can be adjusted to go very close to the ground at just over nine inches or extend to a maximum height of 59.3 inches. The tripod ships with 50mm self-leveling feet which can be removed with the included 4mm hex keys and replaced with standard feet if desired.

The aluminum tripod weighs 4.67 pounds while the carbon fiber option reduces that to 4.1 pounds.

The Key Grip monopod uses a familiar three-leg base design that has a ball joint with tension control to allow a videographer to tilt and swivel the monopod as desired. That base can be removed and replaced with a more photography-friendly rubber foot or stainless steel spike. The monopod can be set up to get as close as just under 10 inches off the ground and can extend to be over six feet tall. The monopod weighs 3.8 pounds.

The ProMaster Key Grip series is available directly from ProMaster. The video head costs $150. The three other kit options include a base and the video head. The aluminum tripod kit costs $350, the carbon fiber alternative costs $440, and the monopod kit costs $250.

