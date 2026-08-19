Sports Photographer Arrested for Scamming 130 Families as Cops Fail to Find Her Photos or Camera Gear

A sports photographer has been arrested for allegedly scamming 130 families out of their money — with police unable to locate any of the photos she took or even her camera gear after a year-long investigation.

Photographer Shauna Holland, based in Coffee County, Tennessee, was arrested and charged after allegedly taking payment for photos she never delivered.

According to a report by WSMV 4, Holland, who ran the photography business Kaleidoscope by Shauna, was taken into custody over the weekend. Investigators at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office have reportedly been working on the large theft case involving Holland for the last year, following an investigation involving local Little League baseball teams. Customers say they paid for youth sports photos but never received the images they ordered from Holland.

Chief Investigator Brandon Reed of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office tells WSMV 4 that investigators identified roughly 130 victims in Coffee County alone. Reed says that Holland moved multiple times during the investigation, and investigators have not found any trace of the photos or even her camera equipment.

“There’s really no telling where the computer systems are, the hard drives, etc.,” Reed tells the news outlet.

He adds: “Luckily we were able to get this lady in custody and hold her accountable.”













Furthermore, Reed says investigators believe Holland may have been stealing from families outside Coffee County too. WSMV 4 reports that after news of Holland’s arrest was posted online, people from Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia commented that the photographer had also scammed them.

“There were multiple victims across multiple counties and multiple states,” Reed explains.

Holland was booked into the Coffee County Jail over the weekend and released after posting her $2,500 bond. She is due back in court on September 16.

The Kaleidoscope Photography by Shauna website is currently shut down. However, a featured post on the company’s Facebook page dated May 2, 2015, stated: “My goal is to have all work completed by the end of May, beginning of June, and I am doing everything I can to make that happen. But things have also happened that were severely unexpected, and things I couldn’t have predicted would happen, on top of my health issues. Things that have upended mine and my son’s lives and that have demanded my attention and priority.”