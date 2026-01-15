Sports Photographer Accused of Scamming Clients, Over 130 Complaints Filed

A sports photographer has been accused of scamming people out of their money and photographs across the U.S., prompting a growing law enforcement investigation.

Law enforcement agencies and youth sports organizations in multiple Middle Tennessee counties are responding to complaints involving an alleged business known as Kaleidoscope Photography, associated with a woman named Shauna Holland. Customers say they paid for youth sports photos but never received the images they ordered.

According to a report by WSMV Nashville, complaints have been flooding into the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) in Tennessee. In a statement, the department described the matter as a possible “large theft case.” Sheriff Brandon Reed, who is also the chief investigator with the CCSO, said the office has received more than 130 complaints related to Kaleidoscope Photography by Shauna, and he expects that number to increase.

Reed says the complaints are not limited to Tennessee, adding that clients in Georgia and Alabama also appear to have been affected.

“People had already paid her the money for their package that they wanted, and time went by, and she kept coming up with excuse after excuse. Then, finally, she just went ghost. So here, a lot of families are without pictures and out of money,” Reed tells WSMV Nashville.

He adds that messages from customers often emphasize the importance of the photographs themselves and how keen they are to receive the images.

“In a majority of the emails, people are like, hey man, I just want my pictures. I can care less about the money, I just want the pictures. These are memories,” Reed says.

According to the sheriff, most photo packages cost between $25 and a few hundred dollars, but the total amount involved could be significant once all complaints are combined. Reed estimates the alleged losses could reach $100,000 in total.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we’re not around $50,000 to $100,000 by the time this is over. We’re not talking about pennies when it comes to the total amount. It’s not right, and she needs to be held accountable for it,” Reed says.

The Kaleidoscope Photography by Shauna website is currently shut down. However, a featured post on the company’s Facebook page dated May 2, 2015, states: “My goal is to have all work completed by the end of May, beginning of June, and I am doing everything I can to make that happen. But things have also happened that were severely unexpected, and things I couldn’t have predicted would happen, on top of my health issues. Things that have upended mine and my son’s lives and that have demanded my attention and priority.”

Despite that statement, law enforcement agencies say complaints continue to come in from clients who report they paid but never received their photos. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone affected to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency based on where they live or where the photographs were taken.

