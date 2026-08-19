Sandmarc Brings ‘Optical-Quality’ Superzoom to iPhone

Sandmarc has announced a new 96mm telephoto lens for iPhone, promising optical-quality performance at focal lengths that are historically handled only through digital zoom.

“There’s a distance between what iPhone zoom can do and what photographers actually need. Digital zoom closed the gap on paper. Optically, it never quite got there,” Sandmarc says. “We wanted glass that pulled distant subjects in with the same clarity, compression, and depth you’d expect from a dedicated camera.”

The company says that its new 96mm Telephoto lens for iPhone offers up to 32x total reach, depending on the phone used. When paired with the longer 4x telephoto zoom on the latest iPhone 17 Pro models, which promise 8x “optical-quality” zoom via sensor cropping, the lens hits that advertised 32x spec. On iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro phones, it offers 20x zoom.

The add-on phone lens incorporates multi-element, multi-coated glass. The sample images below show the type of performance smartphone users can expect. Given the relatively long focal length, users will want to stabilize their phone in some situations.

“The Sandmarc Telephoto 96mm Lens is built for the moments where distance is the only obstacle,” Sandmarc explains. “Mounted directly to your iPhone’s tetraprism telephoto camera, it adds 4x true optical magnification, delivering reach, clarity, and compression that digital zoom cannot replicate.”

Using the Sandmarc Telephoto 96mm Lens has a couple of very important requirements. First, like other similar smartphone add-on lenses, the 96mm Telephoto requires a special Sandmarc iPhone case. These cases come in a wide range of colors and start at $50.

Another important caveat is that the Sandmarc lens requires photographers to use the company’s free iPhone camera app, Sandmarc Camera. The app includes full manual controls, a robust add-on lens panel, RAW shooting, and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Sandmarc Telephoto 96mm Lens is available now for $345. As mentioned, it also requires a special Sandmarc case. It works with Sandmarc’s optional iPhone lens filters, too, including polarizers and neutral density (ND) filters.

The Telephoto 96mm Lens joins Sandmarc’s existing 48mm and 72mm add-on lenses for iPhone, which are $245 and $295, respectively.

Image creditsSandmarc