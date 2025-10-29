Sandmarc’s New $270 Telephoto Lens Doubles the iPhone 17 Pro’s Zoom

Sandmarc has announced a new Telephoto 48mm lens for Apple’s latest iPhone models, designed to take Apple’s tetraprism camera even further.

“Engineered to push the limits of Apple’s tetraprism camera, the Sandmarc Telephoto 48mm lens brings pro-level magnification to iPhone’s dedicated zoom,” Sandmarc promises.

The 48mm lens screws to the iPhone when it is alongside one of Sandmarc’s dedicated cases, mounting in front of the phone’s telephoto camera. It can also be attached with a clip-on mount. It accepts 43mm filters when used with the included filter adapter, so it supports many of Sandmarc’s filters, including variable ND and special effects filters.

In the case of the iPhone 17 Pro, which features a new 4x optical zoom lens, users can achieve twice as much zoom, so 8x optical zoom (200mm equivalent).

While the iPhone 17 Pro’s new 4x zoom offers a bit less reach than the prior generation’s 5x zoom, PetaPixel found it to deliver superior overall image quality thanks to a 56% larger 48-megapixel quad Bayer image sensor. This means that the telephoto camera can now capture 48-megapixel RAW files.

“The 4x lens proves to offer way more resolution than the older 5x camera and even surpasses it if you crop to an equivalent 5x field of view. The resolution advantage is remarkable and now gives the iPhone 17 Pro a strong lineup of cameras without exception,” Chris Niccolls writes in PetaPixel‘s iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Review for Photographers.

The Sandmarc Telephoto 48mm lens is also available for other iPhone models, not just the newest iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. When used on an iPhone 16 Pro series phone or the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it offers 10x optical zoom.

Sandmarc says its new telephoto lens is well-suited to photographing distant scenes, live events, and portraits.

Example Images

Pricing and Availability

The Sandmarc Telephoto 48mm lens for Apple tetraprism cameras is available to preorder now for $269.99, so it is a significant outlay for iPhone photographers. Sandmarc says it will begin shipping by the end of November.

Those with older or non-Pro iPhone models are not left out, though they cannot use the new 48mm Telephoto (Tetraprism Edition). Instead, they must use Sandmarc’s older Telephoto 58mm, which works with all iPhone models, including the iPhone Air.

Image credits: Sandmarc