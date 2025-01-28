Apple is Developing Smart Glasses to Compete With Meta’s Ray-Bans

Apple is reportedly developing a version of visionOS — its operating system for Apple Vision Pro — that will work with smart glasses.

According to Mark Gurman’s newsletter for Bloomberg, Apple is working on a range of wearable products, including a rival to Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses.

Apple is exploring various concepts for smart glasses, ranging from models equipped with cutting-edge AR optics to simpler versions without advanced display technology.

Gurman describes the Vision Pro as a disappointment for the company so far. Apple users have criticized the $3,500 headset for being too heavy for prolonged use, overpriced, and prone to overheating, which has limited its appeal to a niche audience. Interest in the device appears to have declined since its debut, with sales not meeting Apple’s expectations.

In his newsletter, Gurman notes that Apple’s Vision Products Group is now shifting its focus beyond the Vision Pro.

“Apple is already working on a version of visionOS — the Vision Pro’s software — that will run on glasses,” Gurman writes.

The Apple team is reportedly exploring the idea of smart glasses similar to Meta’s collaboration with Ray-Ban. However, executives involved believe it could take at least three years of development and research before such a product is ready for market.

In addition, the outlet highlighted an internal initiative known as “Atlas,” which focuses on gathering employee insights regarding the potential market and features for smart glasses. The goal is to determine the ideal capabilities and benefits Apple should include in this new wearable technology.

Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses have become a surprise hit among consumers after the latest version was launched in September 2023. In recent months, Meta has rolled out several new upgrades to its glasses, including real-time AI video capability, live language translation, and Shazam.

Last year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also unveiled a prototype of the company’s first pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses “Orion” — which he called “the most advanced glasses the world has ever seen.” Meta is reportedly tipped to launch Orion in 2027.

According to Gurman’s newsletter, Apple is also continuing to work on the possibility of camera-equipped AirPods. Apple hope that AirPods, which are typically an audio-based products, could eventually house tiny cameras to take photos of the local environment.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.