Flashback Is Offering a Photographer a Six-Month ‘Dream Job’

Want to live in Hong Kong while getting paid to create photography and video content?

Flashback, the company behind the retro-inspired One35 V2 digital camera, is looking for a content creator or photographer to join its team for three to six months, with the company offering a paid full-time role along with flights and rent.

The unusual job opportunity is aimed at someone who wants to document Hong Kong while creating content for a camera brand. Flashback has not disclosed the exact salary, but says the position is fully paid and includes accommodation and flights, potentially making it an appealing opportunity for photographers and creators looking for an extended stint abroad.

“We’re looking for a Content Creator from anywhere in the world to come live and work with the Flashback team in Hong Kong,” Flashback says.

“You’ll get paid to create content, travel with us, work on shoots and campaigns and help tell the Flashback story.”

Flashback Wants a Creator in Hong Kong

Flashback is looking for someone who can produce photo and video content for the brand while living in Hong Kong. The position will last between three and six months, with the company covering flights and rent in addition to providing a full-time paid role.

The location is particularly relevant to Flashback. The company has relocated its operations to Hong Kong to be closer to its production facility in Shenzhen, making the city an important part of the brand’s current operations and the backdrop for the content the successful applicant will create.

The creator will be expected to photograph and film Hong Kong as part of the role, giving the position a distinctly different feel from a conventional in-house content job.

The Camera Behind the Job

Flashback’s One35 V2 is a 13-megapixel digital camera designed to recreate some of the experience of shooting with a disposable film camera. It has no conventional rear screen and instead uses an optical viewfinder, mechanical winding dial, and Xenon flash.

The camera limits photographers to 27-frame “rolls.” Once a roll is complete, the images are transferred to Flashback’s companion app for what the company describes as a developing process. Users can optionally introduce a 24-hour waiting period before the images become available, adding another reference to the experience of shooting and waiting for traditional film to be processed.

That approach makes the camera particularly suited to the kind of spontaneous travel photography Flashback appears to want for its Hong Kong content.

It Is Not the First Unusual Photography Job

Flashback’s approach follows a growing trend of brands using unconventional job campaigns to attract photographers and content creators.

As DPReview notes in its coverage of Flashback’s new gig, this isn’t the first unusual photography job to pop up this year. In March, Icelandair launched a similarly unusual search for what it described as the world’s worst photographer. The airline asked applicants to submit a 60-second audition video, building the campaign around the idea that Iceland’s landscapes are impressive enough to withstand even questionable photography skills.

That campaign reportedly attracted 127,642 entries from 178 countries. Blanche Mortemard ultimately won the opportunity, receiving a 10-day trip to Iceland and $50,000.

Flashback’s opportunity is considerably longer, however, with the successful applicant potentially spending half a year living in Hong Kong while producing content for the company. Flashback is also presumably searching out a verifiably talented photographer, rather than a self-proclaimed bad one.

How to Apply

Applications can be submitted through Flashback’s online application form. The company is asking applicants to submit a one-minute introduction explaining why they want the role, examples of their work, and a portfolio link if available.

The position is open for three to six months and includes flights, rent, and paid full-time work in Hong Kong. Flashback has not announced an application deadline or disclosed the specific salary.

Image creditsFlashback