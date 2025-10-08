The Flashback ONE35 V2 Lets You Shoot Instantly, But You Still Get the Film Experience

Flashback, the company that makes “non-disposable digital disposable cameras”, has today released its second model called the ONE35 V2.

Flashback began life as an antidote to the smartphone-obsessed world. The Australian founders, Kelrick Mullen and Mackenzie Salisbury, came up with a prototype camera that people could use instead of phones and quickly raised over $800,000 on Kickstarter for the first ONE35, which has proven to be successful.

But now Mullen and Salisbury say they have rebuilt the ONE35 “from scratch” so that it now includes an upgraded sensor with 13-megapixel resolution that delivers increased dynamic range.

ONE35 V1 users had to wait 24 hours to see their photos to imitate original disposable film cameras. But the V2 has an all-new Digicam Mode, allowing shooters to see their photos instantly.

Despite the new Digicam Mode, retro enthusiasts can still operate the ONE35 V2 via Classic Mode, where there is a 27 photo limit and a one-day wait. Flashback says that the V2 can transfer photos faster via Wi-Fi, and it also sees the addition of a USB-C or Lightning cable transfer to iPhone, Android, PC, or Mac.

The design of the chassis for the V2 has been left the same, but Flashback has added new colors to the lineup, including neutral coffee cream and two transparent editions that come in crystal orange and crystal teal.

V1 users haven’t been left out as the original model gets improved exposure settings, new film emulators that take inspiration from “Lomo turquoise and infrared films,” vintage-style time and date stamps, and Digicam Mode is also being added to the V1.

The ONE35 doesn’t have a screen, so to see their photos, users must go to the Flashback Camera app, which has also been redesigned.

The ONE35 V2 has a direct-view optical viewfinder, a mechanical winder, and a Xeenon flash, so that it “genuinely feels like a film camera, but it is digital on the inside.”

“Flashback’s mission is to get us to look up, to see and be in the world by reigniting the romantic connection between capturing a candid moment and the simple act of taking a photo. Kelric & Mack want you to find a little bit more wonder in the everyday, and hope to inspire you to focus on the small moments that life is really all about,” a Flashback representative says.

The pair says they have built a global community around the idea of living authentically in the moment, and 10 million photos have already been captured on the ONE35 camera.

The V2 is available for pre-order now for $119.