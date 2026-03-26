Airline Wants a ‘Really Bad Photographer’ and it Might Be the Best Gig of the Year

In a move that feels equal parts marketing stunt and dream assignment, Icelandair is searching for what it calls a “really bad photographer.” Not aspiring, not improving, and definitely not professional, but genuinely bad, with a 10-day trip to Iceland and $50,000 on the line.

The premise is simple. Icelandair wants to prove that Iceland is so visually striking that even the most underwhelming photographer can come home with great images. If your camera roll is filled with missed focus, awkward framing, and accidental finger-in-the-frame masterpieces, you may finally have your moment.

Applicants are asked to answer a short set of questions and, if they are feeling bold, submit a 60-second video explaining why their particular brand of photographic mediocrity deserves global recognition.

A Familiar Tone for Icelandair

This type of tongue-in-cheek campaign is not new territory for Icelandair, which has built a reputation for unconventional marketing that leans into humor and audience participation.

This time, the idea has caught the attention of Think Tank Photo as well. The accessory brand joined in on social media, joking that if someone lands the job, they will at least make sure the “bad photographer” has a new bag to carry their “lack-lustre camera.” The post adds another layer to the campaign, suggesting the industry is more than happy to play along.

Bad Photos, Good Opportunity

The selected candidate will be sent on a roughly 10-day trip through Iceland, with travel, accommodation, and transportation covered. Along the way, they will be expected to document the experience through photos and video, all while participating in a broader marketing campaign.

There is also a financial incentive. The selected “bad photographer” will receive a fixed payment of $50,000 for their participation, content creation, and licensing. Their images may be used in a global campaign and could appear in additional publications or exhibitions.

It is, in other words, a rare case where consistently disappointing your friends with vacation photos might actually pay off.

The Anti-Portfolio

The eligibility criteria read like a deliberate inversion of a traditional photography job listing. Applicants must not be professional photographers, must not have received payment for photographic work, and ideally should not have a strong interest in improving their skills.

Instead, Icelandair is looking for someone who is comfortable using a phone or a basic camera without overthinking it. A certain level of self-awareness is also required, as candidates should be familiar with the feeling of reviewing their photos and wondering what went wrong, while occasionally being surprised when something turns out usable.

There are, however, some more conventional requirements. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, hold a valid passport, and be able to travel internationally. The role also involves outdoor activities, including hiking across uneven terrain, so a baseline level of physical capability is required.

Applications Open Now

Despite the playful framing, the opportunity comes with a detailed set of terms and conditions. The selected participant will be required to take part in filming, photography, and other marketing-related activities during and after the trip. Icelandair will retain broad rights to capture and use content produced throughout the experience.

Applicants must also meet standard legal and travel requirements, including having a clean criminal record, valid travel documentation, and the ability to comply with international travel regulations. The winner will be required to sign a contractor agreement and may need to carry appropriate travel insurance.

As with most campaigns of this scale, Icelandair retains the right to modify or revoke the selection under certain conditions, particularly in cases involving safety, compliance, or conduct.

Applications for the “really bad photographer” position are open now and will be accepted through April 30, 2026. The trip is expected to take place in June.

For once, having a consistently disappointing camera roll might not be something to fix. It might be exactly the qualification needed.

Image credits: Header photo by Jeremy Gray, who assures readers that the original photo is actually good and not at all ‘really bad.’