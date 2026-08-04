Saramonic’s New K9 XTX Wireless Transmitter Has Huge Range

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Jeremy Gray

A Saramonic XLR transmitter sits on a dark, rocky surface against a sunset sky.

Saramonic has announced the K9 XTX, a wireless digital plug-on transmitter for filmmakers.

The K9 XTX is a professional digital UHF plug-on wireless transmitter designed for location sound mixers, live production crews, and filmmakers who need a fast, flexible wireless workflow solution.

The K9 XTX is built around a wideband 550-960 MHz UHF platform and has GPS-based regional frequency coordination, Saramonic explains. The company promises better stability over long-range transmission than a typical 2.4 GHz wireless audio system. In optimal conditions and at 50 mW, Saramonic says the K9 XTX output delivers stable transmission from up to 150 meters (492 feet).

A film crew of four people walks along a beach at sunset, with one person operating a camera, one holding a boom microphone, and two others carrying equipment.

A film crew member operates a professional video camera on a tripod while another holds a boom microphone over a man standing on a beach at sunset.

With support for professional XLR microphones and line-level devices with selectable 3V, 5V, 12V, 24V, and 48V phantom power, the K9 XTX is compatible with a wide range of microphones, including shotgun mics, booms, handheld interviewer microphones, and field audio capture devices. The transmitter includes 32-bit float onboard recording and 64GB of internal storage so that users can capture high-quality backup audio directly inside the transmitter.

The new system also includes wireless timecode synchronization and a 130-decibel high dynamic range design, which Saramonic says will help crews move faster during post-production. Timecode sync is also available via wired input using third-party timecode devices.

A professional audio setup featuring Saramonic timecode generators, a Sony camera, and a multi-channel field recorder on a table.

A Saramonic wireless microphone receiver is mounted on top of a camera, with a handheld Saramonic microphone lying on a wooden table in the foreground.

Saramonic says its new transmitter is “designed for modern production environments where mobility, workflow efficiency, and fast deployment are becoming increasingly important.” To that end, it works with the Saramonic System App, through which users can remotely manage up to 48 devices, including setting up groups, updating firmware, and coordinating frequencies across multiple transmitters.

A hand holds a smartphone displaying an audio control app with a list of connected wireless transmitter and receiver devices.

The Saramonic K9 XTX is powered by AA batteries, although it can also use external power over USB-C. The company says the pair of AA batteries delivers up to 14 hours of operation, and external power via USB-C helps on particularly long shooting days. The transmitter sports a locking XLR connector and a large color display, and is IP66-rated when used alongside optional waterproof housing.

Pricing and Availability

The Saramonic K9 XTX wireless transmitter is available now for $299. It is also available in a kit with the K9 XTX plus Saramonic’s K9 transmitter and receiver, along with various cables and accessories, for $749.

Saramonic K9 XTXBuy new on B&HSaramonic K9 XTXBuy used on KEH.com

Image creditsSaramonic

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