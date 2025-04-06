Saramonic Gets Serious With K9 UHF Hi-Fi Wireless Microphone System

Saramonic’s new K9 UHF wireless microphone system is its first digital UHF (ultra-high frequency) wireless dual-channel system. It’s billed as exceptionally stable, packed with features, and built to withstand professional working environments.

The design and feature set of the Saramonic K9 looks designed to go head-to-head with some of the industry’s more entrenched high-end options, such as those offered by Sennheiser. It goes even beyond some extremely expensive options, however, with an ultra-wide frequency between 550 and 960 MHz, surpassing the conventional 2.4 GHz with what the company promises is “superior stability” and 130 dB dynamic range with 32-bit float internal recording.

“Its auto-frequency scanning selects the most stable channel, even in congested RF environments, with GPS-based frequency updates for seamless global use. With a 130 dB input range and 120 dB analog output, the system delivers cinema-quality sound, capturing everything from the softest whispers to the loudest peaks with uncompromising clarity.

Unfortunately, one feature is not available when the microphone is in the United States: “Due to local patent restrictions in the US, the K9 cannot use 32-bit onboard recording and wireless transmission simultaneously in this country. However, it still retains 32-bit float onboard recording and timecode features. This restriction is enforced through software control based on geographic location. When used outside the US, GPS detection enables full functionality of both 32-bit float recording and timecode synchronization.”

Even without 32-bit float, the K9 still remains a compelling option. The onboard recording is handled via removable microSD and the microphones can record locally simultaneously with transmitting to a remote soundboard or camera (connection via 3.5mm or USB-C). It features a proprietary LNA technology that Saramonic says provides anti-interference protection anywhere on the planet. The aforementioned timecode can sync wirelessly via the Saramonic Center app or wired with third-party TC generators.

Saramonic says the receiver unit’s top display allows for easy info scanning, and eight included colored tabs offer quick group locating identification for larger productions.

The transmitter units and receiver unit are both of metal construction, ideal for use on location where on-screen talent is infamous for dropping the mics out of pockets or off belt buckles. Each piece of the system also uses a pair of replaceable AA batteries instead of integrated lithium-ion since productions typically prefer the quick-and-easy nature of disposable or rechargeable batteries since it’s never clear if a production’s runtime will allow for recharging.

The K9 retails for $999.99 and ships with two transmitters and a single receiver along with two “invisible” miniature microphones that have a small, thin, IP67-rated capsule that is meant to be extremely durable as well as discreet. That pricing might seem high compared the plethora of creator-focused wireless lavs on the market today but when compared to the professional options, it’s less than Sennheiser wants for its Spectra at $2,000 and the same price as the Omni and G4 systems.

Image credits: Saramonic