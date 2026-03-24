Saramonic’s Tiny New Wireless Mics Are for Mobile Content Creators

Kate Garibaldi

Two women record a video with a smartphone, while one woman speaks and gestures. Beside them, a close-up shows a phone with sound monitoring app and wireless microphone equipment on a table.

Saramonic has introduced the Air SE, a dual-channel wireless microphone system designed for smartphones, tablets, and computers. The system emphasizes compact size, simplified operation, and a feature set that aligns with current expectations for mobile-first audio workflows.

The Saramonic Air SE consists of two miniature transmitters, a receiver, and a charging case. Each transmitter weighs approximately 0.2 ounces (five grams) and measures 1.1 x 0.7 x 0.5 inches (28.5 x 17 x 13.4 millimeters), positioning it among the smallest options in its category. The system operates over a 2.4 GHz digital frequency range (2402 to 2480 MHz) using GFSK modulation.

A collection of tech gadgets on a wooden surface, including a laptop, a green-cased smartphone, wireless earbuds, a charging cable, a USB-C adapter, a drawstring pouch, furry windshields, and a pair of AirPods.

A person wearing a beige jacket and jeans puts a black vape device into a small black handbag with a silver chain, while holding a smartphone in the other hand.

Buy the Saramonic Air SE new on B&HBuy the Saramonic Air SE used on KEH.com

Audio Performance and Transmission

The Air SE records at 24-bit/48 kHz and is rated for a signal-to-noise ratio of at least 80 dB. It supports a frequency response range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz and a maximum sound pressure level of 120 dB, making it suitable for both speech and louder environments.

A built-in limiter manages sudden volume peaks, while a safety track function helps reduce the risk of distortion.

Wireless transmission is specified at up to 656 feet (200 meters) in line-of-sight conditions. The transmitters use integrated FPC antennas, while the receiver uses a ceramic antenna. RF output power is listed at less than 10 dBm.

The Air SE incorporates AI-based noise cancellation that uses a neural network trained on voice and environmental noise datasets. Two levels of noise reduction are available: a stronger mode rated at up to -40 dB, and a lighter mode at -15 dB that retains more ambient sound.

System control is handled in part through the Saramonic mobile app. Users can adjust gain levels, toggle noise cancellation, apply EQ presets, and configure output settings. This approach centralizes control without requiring access to physical controls on the transmitters or receiver.

A person holds a wireless earbud in one hand and a smartphone in the other, displaying an audio control app on the screen. A green blanket and plaid pillow are visible in the background.

A woman records another woman sitting on a yoga mat using a smartphone on a tripod. The phone screen shows the seated woman as she demonstrates a stretch in a cozy indoor space.

Two women sit on a green couch waving at a smartphone camera on a tripod, filming themselves. The phone screen displays their image as they record a video in a brightly lit, modern room with plants and decorative panels.

Design, Power, and Usability

The transmitters are designed for discreet on-camera use, with a minimal exterior that includes a reduced-visibility logo and the option to disable indicator LEDs. Mounting options include both magnetic clips and magnetic mounts.

The system also supports an alternative use case where a transmitter can function as a handheld microphone when activated directly from the charging case. This allows for basic interview setups or shared microphone use without additional accessories.

Two women outdoors, one smiling and wearing a pink jacket, while the other holds a small black Saramonic microphone with a furry windscreen close to her.

Battery capacity for each transmitter is 75 mAh, with a rated runtime of up to six hours with noise cancellation disabled, or approximately 4.5 hours with it enabled. Charging time is approximately two hours.

The charging case includes a 250 mAh internal battery and supports more than one full recharge cycle for both transmitters. It measures 3 x 1.1 x 0.7 inches (76 x 28.5 x 17 millimeters) and weighs 0.8 ounces (23 grams). Power is supplied via USB-C.

The receiver connects via USB-C and provides a digital audio output. It measures 1.15 x 0.36 x 0.95 inches (29.12 x 9.26 x 24.16 millimeters) and weighs approximately 0.18 ounces (5 grams). A Lightning receiver is also available in select configurations for compatibility with older devices.

Compatibility and System Variants

The Air SE is offered in two configurations. Both include dual transmitters and are designed for use with smartphones, tablets, computers, and select cameras that support digital audio input.

The USB-C receiver supports newer mobile devices, including recent smartphones and tablets, as well as computers. The second SE 02 configuration includes both USB-C and Lightning receivers to accommodate a wider range of devices, including older mobile hardware.

Each kit includes two transmitters, one or more receivers depending on the version, a charging case, magnetic mounting accessories, windshields, a USB-A to USB-C charging cable, and a carry pouch.

Collage showcasing the Saramonic Air SE wireless microphone, highlighting features such as 5g mic, clip-on flexibility, magnetic modular design, AI noise cancellation, 3 EQ presets, battery life, and key technical specs.

Pricing and Availability

The Saramonic Air SE is available now in two configurations: the $50 Air SE 01, which includes a USB-C receiver, and the $70 Air SE 02, which includes both USB-C and Lightning receivers.

Buy the Saramonic Air SE new on B&HBuy the Saramonic Air SE used on KEH.com

Image credits: Saramonic

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