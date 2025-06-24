Saramonic Air Are Studio-Grade Dual-Channel Mics for Content Creators

A portable Saramonic wireless microphone system in a black charging case, including a transmitter, receiver, and microphone components, with the case lid open and an empty display area inside the lid.

Saramonic announced the Air, a new dual-channel, 2.4 GHz wireless microphone system designed for content creators. They feature “intelligent” noise cancellation, real-time monitoring, and adjustable EQ tuning inside a compact, easy-to-use package.

The goal of the Air is to provide a small team or solo creator with the ability to capture high-quality audio easily and in environments that might not be the most conducive, such as noisy streets or auditoriums. Saramonic says the new mics feature two-level intelligent noise cancellation which isolates the vocal frequencies of the subject, paired with a 6mm diaphragm, which the company says is 1.5× larger than what is considered standard, allowing the Saramonic Air to capture vocals and instruments and their wide tone ranges. The rounded shape is meant to fit securely while keeping a “clean” on-camera appearance and plosives are minimized thanks to a front-facing pickup.

In addition to the noise cancellation, the Air mics have a built-in limiter to maintain audio fidelity, even if the speaker’s range extends beyond the expected. Saramonic says it also added a –6 dB safety track adds an extra layer of protection against unexpected spikes.

A Saramonic audio receiver with a digital display showing audio levels for channels A and B, along with NC, M, and power buttons below the screen.
Saramonic Air Receiver

The receiver has a 3.5mm output and a 1.05-inch full-color display that the company says allows for easy monitoring and control of noise cancellation, gain, and brightness. The transmitter weighs a scant 11 grams and is small enough to easily be hidden in a wardrobe.

Another major selling point of the Air is the design, which Saramonic describes as “retro-futuristic” with metal shells and “refined lines.” The company says the new mics blend portability with performance and are meant to appeal to high-end creators and even filmmakers thanks to its hot-shoe compatible form factor which allows it to mount to modern hybrid cameras, while the entire system is small enough to fit into a pocket. The case doubles as a charger and has a transparent lid so creators always know they have the receiver and two transmitters with them.

A compact, rectangular Saramonic wireless microphone transmitter in dark gray with a black top, a single blue LED indicator, and an orange button on the side.
Saramonic Air Transmitter

The Saramonic Air features USB-C, Lightning, and 3.5mm TRS outputs which lets the mics plug and play with a wide variety of capture systems. The mics also support simultaneous output to two devices (which Saramonic says is designed to support horizontal filming and vertical live streaming in one step).

Similar to other mics on the market, the receiver unit powers on and off with the camera, and the transmitter can trigger a phone recording via a single tap, allowing recording to start immediately.

A black Saramonic wireless lavalier microphone system with a small clip-on mic and a rectangular transmitter connected by a cable, displayed on a white background.

The Saramonic Air is available starting June 24 and comes in two versions. The Global Version (with Type-C adapter only) is priced at $139 without a lavalier mic and $159 with two lavalier mics. The US Version (including both Type-C and Lightning adapters) is priced at $149 without a lavalier mic and $169 with two lavalier mics.

