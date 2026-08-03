SG-image AF 35mm f/2.2 Pancake Lens Promises Something Unique

Earlier this year, SG-image unveiled the AF 35mm f/2.2, an affordable full-frame standard prime lens for Sony E and Nikon Z cameras. It’s now available for L-Mount ones, too, and still available for just under $150.

SG-image is a relatively upstart Chinese lens maker that made its name back in 2024 with a pair of APS-C prime lenses, a $40 25mm f/1.8 and a super-fast 35mm f/0.95. While not $40, the 35mm f/0.95 is still just $228, a reasonable price for an ultra-fast prime lens.

In just a few years, SG-image’s lens library has ballooned from a few APS-C primes to 22 total lenses, including full-frame and medium-format lenses. SG-image has even gotten in on the cinema lens space with 25mm T1.4, 35mm T1.4, 50mm T1.4, and 75mm T1.4 full-frame cinema lenses, each just $499.

The point is, SG-image is a very prolific lens maker. The company is laser-focused on affordable optics, and the new AF 35mm f/2.2 is no exception. The lens is $149 without its square lens hood, or $159 with the hood included, at least in its standard black version.

The lens also comes in silver and in a “Classical Edition” for a $10 premium. The silver version is, as its name suggests, silver. It is otherwise identical to the black lens. However, the Classical Edition version takes on a more retro-inspired appearance thanks to its black design with an old-school knurled focus ring and polished silver accent.

In all three cases, the SG-image 35mm f/2.2 lens is compact and lightweight. SG-image refers to it as a “pancake” lens, and it’s an accurate description. It’s not anywhere near as thin as the company’s ludicrously lean 18mm f/6.3 lens, which even comes in a celebratory Ultraman version these days, but the 35mm f/2.2 lens is still very thin. It measures just 36.2 millimeters (1.4 inches) long. It weighs a scant 163 grams (5.75 ounces). It accepts 52mm front filters. The lens has seven elements arranged across five groups and a nine-bladed aperture diaphragm.

The SG-image AF 35mm f/2.2 is a particularly compelling choice for relatively compact full-frame and APS-C mirrorless cameras. On an APS-C body, it delivers a 52.5mm equivalent field of view, which is a very useful focal length.

Immediately, it seems like a particularly attractive choice in L-Mount for Panasonic Lumix S9 or Sigma BF owners. It’s also an interesting choice for the Nikon Zf and Zfc retro-styled cameras, especially in its silver or “Classical Edition” flavors. On the Sony E-mount side of things, it’s easy to see the SG-image 35mm f/2.2 being a compelling choice for a7C series owners or those with Sony’s APS-C bodies like the a6700.

There are no direct competitors to the SG-image 35mm f/2.2 on the market. There are plenty of 35mm lenses with autofocus capabilities, but they typically employ faster f/1.4 or f/1.8 apertures, meaning much bigger price tags and larger lens designs. On the other end, there are 35mm f/2.8 lenses out there, but not many and mostly just for Sony E.

It’s nice for photographers to have a choice in the 35mm segment that doesn’t compromise autofocus capabilities or a fast aperture while simultaneously being affordable and compact.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The SG-image AF 35mm f/2.2 is available now for E, L, and Z-mount mirrorless cameras for $149 without a lens hood. The retro-inspired square lens hood is an extra $10.

Image creditsSG-image