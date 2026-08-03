Police Investigate TikToker Accused of Secretly Filming Strangers With Meta Smart Glasses

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Pesala Bandara
A close-up shot of a man with a thick beard wearing translucent-framed sunglasses, holding the frame with his hand.
Content creator Scott Margerison is being investigated by police for secretly filming members of the public with his smart glasses | Image via TikTok

A content creator who used Meta smart glasses to secretly film hundreds of videos for his TikTok account is being investigated by police.

TikToker Scott Margerison — who is known as E Dobbin on the platform — allegedly used Meta smart glasses to secretly record members of the public, shop workers, and ferry staff during a road trip around Scotland.

According to a report by The Independent, several TikTok videos show Margerison interacting with young women and girls who do not appear to know they are being filmed. In the videos, Margerison, who is from Rochdale, U.K., comments on their appearance and relationship status and asks whether they are vaccinated.

In another video, Margerison used his Meta glasses to secretly film a tour of the bridge of the CalMac ferry Loch Seaforth, which runs between Stornoway and Ullapool in Scotland. After it emerged that the crew had been secretly filmed, CalMac announced that it had paused further visits of the ferry until a review was completed.

“We have temporarily paused bridge visits on vessels by members of the public after an incident where an individual filmed in a restricted area without permission,” a CalMac spokesperson says in a statement.

Police Scotland confirmed it has received complaints about the TikToker and is reviewing footage to determine whether any criminal offenses had taken place.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland says: “We are aware of the videos posted online and are assessing the content.”

Footage posted by Margerison reportedly includes him swearing at a stranger, making sexualized comments about young women, and an interaction with a Sikh shopkeeper in which he discusses a plan to “breed out the white race.”

The police investigation comes after Instagram head Adam Mosseri says that the platform is banning videos filmed with Meta smart glasses that show users harassing strangers in public places. Instagram also deactivated two major pickup artist accounts on the site.

When asked by The Independent whether it would take similar action, TikTok says its community guidelines already prohibit videos that harass or bully others. However, the news outlet reports that hundreds of videos targeting women who do not appear to know they are being filmed remain active on the platform, with hundreds of thousands of views. Similar videos are also available on YouTube, which tells The Independent that its policies prohibit “harassment and doxxing, unwanted sexualization, and dangerous or threatening pranks.”

Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses have long raised privacy concerns because they allow people to record others clandestinely and harass strangers in public. Meta is also facing growing competition from Apple, which is reportedly emphasizing privacy as a key feature of its own upcoming smart glasses. Apple has considered releasing smart glasses with cameras that assist with AI features, but lack photo and video recording capabilities to set its eyewear apart from Meta.

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