Sony Is Officially Trying to Buy Tamron

Sony has officially made an acquisition offer to Tamron, the lens maker confirmed today.

Tamron says that Sony’s proposal outlines a series of transactions that will result in Sony owning all shares of Tamron, establishing it as a wholly owned subsidiary company. As expected, Tamron did not share the financial details of Sony’s acquisition proposal.

Somewhat surprisingly, though, Tamron’s statement makes it sound like the only reason it is saying anything at all is because of yesterday’s reports, which PetaPixel analyzed.

Tamron’s full, machine-translated statement is presented below, with “Company” referring to Tamron:

Regarding Certain Media Reports Concerning the Company Yesterday, Diamond Online published a report stating that a proposal for the acquisition of the Company had been made; however, this report did not originate from the Company. While it is true that the Company has received a non-binding proposal from Sony Corporation regarding a series of transactions to make the Company a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Sony Group — and has subsequently established a special committee to examine various options for enhancing corporate value — there are no matters requiring public disclosure at this time. Should any matters requiring disclosure arise in the future, we will announce them promptly. End of statement.

Given that Tamron has established a special committee to consider Sony’s proposal, it is immediately evident that Tamron is not outright denying Sony’s purchase attempt.

As mentioned yesterday, Sony already owns just over 15 percent of Tamron and is the company’s second-largest shareholder since Singaporean investment company Effissimo Capital Management upped its shares significantly last month to over 17 percent.

If Tamron became a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony, Sony would have complete and total control over all of Tamron’s operations. It’s impossible to determine what this could mean for Tamron until it happens, but just about anything would be on the table. Tamron could continue to operate essentially as is, just with Sony having direct strategic control and responsibility. Sony could also entirely change how Tamron’s business works and what it does.

As PetaPixel wrote, there are many good reasons why Sony would want to acquire Tamron, not the least of which is strategic positioning, expanded optical development, and strengthening the E-mount platform. Tamron is an extremely successful, respected, and talented lens maker with valuable engineering and manufacturing assets.

Tamron’s total market cap is nearly 200 billion yen, or US$1.22 billion. Sony’s market cap is US$133.4 billion as of writing, and its FY2025 operating profit was nearly $8.9 billion.

Sony’s stock is up slightly during pre-market trading today. Tamron’s shares surged nearly 29 percent during Japanese trading overnight following the company’s statement.

Image creditsSony and Tamron. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.