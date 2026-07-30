HoverAir Versa Is the World’s First Flying Pocket Camera

HoverAir, best known for its self-flying drones that follow users around and more recently, its waterborne flying camera, has announced Versa. It is a new pocket camera that quickly transforms into an aerial camera.

In its default, handheld configuration, the Versa looks a lot like competing content creator-friendly cameras on the market, like an Osmo Pocket or Insta360 Luna. It has a stabilized three-axis gimbal camera, a little built-in screen, and some controls.

However, unlike a camera like an Osmo Pocket or Luna, users can snap wings onto the HoverAir Versa, turning it into a dedicated aerial camera that automatically follows the user around.

“Versa is the first 3-axis gimbal camera that can go from hand to hover in a matter of seconds. Whatever the setting or scene, Versa knows how to adapt. Finally, no shot is ever out of reach,” HoverAir says on Instagram.













“No learning curve. No pilot skills. No controller,” the company continues. “Just launch and go.”

The HoverAir Versa uses an AI tracking engine that promises to track subjects accurately and smoothly. Like HoverAir’s other products, the Versa includes a variety of intelligent flight modes that can add dynamic camera movements to video capture.

Detailed technical specifications are not available yet, so there are still quite a few unanswered questions, including important ones about imaging capabilities, the lens, and price. However, HoverAir says that Versa features an “industry-leading image processor” and will “set the standard” for dynamic range in the pocket camera landscape.

“The result is pure, uncompromised clarity and incredible low-light footage that remains clean and true to life,” HoverAir promises.

HoverAir has also shared that the Versa will have a very neat trick up its sleeve. There’s a 3D Worlds feature that sends Versa on a precise 360-degree flight pattern. The flying pocket camera captures the photos required to reconstruct a scene in three dimensions, creating an explorable 3D file that can be shared and explored.

“By merging handheld stabilization with autonomous flight, HoverAir has engineered the ultimate, all-in-one creative companion,” the company explains. “Versa has the power to unlock endless perspectives from a single device.”

HoverAir says more details are “coming soon,” and invites interested customers to sign up for notifications.

Image creditsHoverAir