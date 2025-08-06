HoverAir Aqua Drone Is the World’s First Waterborne Flying Camera

HoverAir is best known for its self-flying drones, like the 8K-capable X1 Pro and X1 Pro Max models launched last year. However, the company is now taking its drones from the air to the waves with the upcoming HoverAir Aqua, “the world’s first water-born flying camera.”

While HoverAir Aqua has not yet been fully revealed, HoverAir is actively teasing its innovative drone, including with footage of the Aqua in action and details on some of its key specifications.

The HoverAir Aqua promises to bring the hands-free HoverAir experience to the water. To achieve this, the drone takes off and lands in the water, making it a compelling choice for water sports, boat-bound adventures, and beach days.

The 100% waterproof drone is “not only afraid of water,” but as HoverAir promises, it is “built specifically for the water with 15+ waterproofing adaptations.” These design changes include a self-heating design, hydrophobic materials, anti-corrosive composites, vacuum-sealed components, and more.

Further, HoverAir assures prospective buyers that the Aqua will stay below the 250-gram threshold that ensures American users do not need special registration or licensing to use it. The 249-gram drone is “ultralight” and “hassle-free.”

HoverAir has also shared info on the Aqua’s imaging capabilities. The waterproof drone will feature a “flagship-level” Type 1/1.3 CMOS image sensor, the same sensor size as the X1 Pro Max, and a customized lens. The Aqua will capture 4K resolution video at up to 100 frames per second. It is worth noting that the X1 Pro Max records 4Kp120 video and also 8Kp30, but HoverAir has not yet mentioned either of these capabilities for the Aqua. The company has released a couple of sizzle reels showing the HoverAir Aqua in use and some videos captured using the waterproof drone, which can be seen above and below.

The drone features level 7 wind resistance (up to 33 knots) and will be able to fly as fast as 55 kilometers per hour (just over 34 miles per hour).

HoverAir says it will reveal more information about the Aqua during its official launch, although the company does not say specifically when that is. Drone enthusiasts can sign up for notifications on HoverAir’s dedicated Aqua website, and PetaPixel will report new details as soon as they are available.

Image credits: HoverAir