HoverAir Aqua Drone Is the World’s First Waterborne Flying Camera

Jeremy Gray

A yellow underwater drone floats on the surface of blue ocean water, surrounded by a yellow ring-shaped flotation device. The device appears to be in operation or testing mode.

HoverAir is best known for its self-flying drones, like the 8K-capable X1 Pro and X1 Pro Max models launched last year. However, the company is now taking its drones from the air to the waves with the upcoming HoverAir Aqua, “the world’s first water-born flying camera.”

While HoverAir Aqua has not yet been fully revealed, HoverAir is actively teasing its innovative drone, including with footage of the Aqua in action and details on some of its key specifications.

A man with a tattooed arm surfs over a wave on a white surfboard, jumping above the water under a blue sky with clouds. An orange flotation device floats in the air nearby.

The HoverAir Aqua promises to bring the hands-free HoverAir experience to the water. To achieve this, the drone takes off and lands in the water, making it a compelling choice for water sports, boat-bound adventures, and beach days.

An orange underwater scooter splashes in water, surrounded by floating words like "Titanium," "Hydrophobic," "Anti-corrosive," "Nano-coating," and other material properties on a black background.

The 100% waterproof drone is “not only afraid of water,” but as HoverAir promises, it is “built specifically for the water with 15+ waterproofing adaptations.” These design changes include a self-heating design, hydrophobic materials, anti-corrosive composites, vacuum-sealed components, and more.

Further, HoverAir assures prospective buyers that the Aqua will stay below the 250-gram threshold that ensures American users do not need special registration or licensing to use it. The 249-gram drone is “ultralight” and “hassle-free.”

HoverAir has also shared info on the Aqua’s imaging capabilities. The waterproof drone will feature a “flagship-level” Type 1/1.3 CMOS image sensor, the same sensor size as the X1 Pro Max, and a customized lens. The Aqua will capture 4K resolution video at up to 100 frames per second. It is worth noting that the X1 Pro Max records 4Kp120 video and also 8Kp30, but HoverAir has not yet mentioned either of these capabilities for the Aqua. The company has released a couple of sizzle reels showing the HoverAir Aqua in use and some videos captured using the waterproof drone, which can be seen above and below.

The drone features level 7 wind resistance (up to 33 knots) and will be able to fly as fast as 55 kilometers per hour (just over 34 miles per hour).

A person holding an orange Hover drone with protective guards, partially placing it into a black bag near a body of water with a blurred shoreline in the background.

HoverAir says it will reveal more information about the Aqua during its official launch, although the company does not say specifically when that is. Drone enthusiasts can sign up for notifications on HoverAir’s dedicated Aqua website, and PetaPixel will report new details as soon as they are available.

Image credits: HoverAir

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A compact black drone with foldable propeller guards and the word "HOVER" printed on top, displayed on a dark background. The drone features measurements indicating its width (39mm), height (34mm), and length (140mm). HoverAir Teases New 8K X1 Pro and X1 Pro Max Self-Flying Drones
HoverAir X1 HoverAir X1 Is a $350 Self-Flying Aerial Camera Designed for Everyone
Two drones are placed on a wooden surface outdoors. The left drone is black with protective guards, while the right drone is white with circular propeller guards. Grass can be seen in the background. A "PetaPixel Compares" banner overlays the image. DJI Neo Versus HoverAir X1 Pro Max: Affordable Versus Performant
The image displays the word "INDIEGOGO" in bold, uppercase pink letters against a dark purple background. Indiegogo’s New Shipping Guarantee Program Promises Backers Get What They Paid For
Discussion