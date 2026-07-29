Tamron Significantly Improves Close-Up Performance of its 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Lens

Tamron has announced a new firmware update for its 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 (Model A075) lens released last year that does something very unusual, it significantly improves close-focusing performance at the wide end of the lens.

The new firmware, version 3.00, improves maximum magnification across the 25-70mm focal length range to reach 1:2 magnification, or half-macro, performance. Within the 35-50mm range, the lens achieves a maximum magnification ratio of 1:1.7, which is even better than half-macro.

While Tamron has not shared specifically how much of an improvement this is across that entire focal length range, it is a huge leap forward at 50mm. With firmware version 2.00 or older, the maximum magnification ratio was 1:3.1. As the example below shows, the difference between 1:3.1 and 1:1.7 is substantial.

While it’s not unusual for some aspects of lens performance to be improved via a firmware update, it is usually things like autofocus speed and consistency or general operability. PetaPixel recently reported about Sigma L-Mount lenses that received major usability upgrades, for example. So while lens firmware updates can change a lot about how a lens performs, significant changes to close-focusing capabilities are highly unusual.

When PetaPixel reviewed the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 last November, Chris Niccolls lauded the lens for its versatility, especially given its compact and lightweight form factor. Major improvements to close-focusing capabilities only expand its versatility.













Niccolls specifically noted that the previous-best close-up performance, a 1:1.9 maximum magnification, required shooting at 25mm, which meant a very short working distance. To be able to achieve 1:1.7, better than 1:1.9, at 50mm directly addresses that criticism. When working at 50mm rather than 25mm, photographers can stay farther away from their subject while achieving even better magnification, which means less likelihood of obscuring the subject with shadows or experiencing wide-angle distortion. 50mm offers a more natural perspective than 25mm.

The new firmware update is available now through the Tamron Lens Utility app for Windows and macOS. The Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 (Model A075) lens is available for Sony E-mount cameras now for $899.

Image creditsTamron