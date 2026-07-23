Viral iPhone App Warns Users When Smart Glasses Are Nearby

There is increasing backlash against smart glasses. Some owners even say they’re scared to wear them now. As part of a growing anti-smart glasses sentiment, or at least concern about how people may use smart glasses, there’s a new iPhone app designed to alert users when smart glasses may be nearby.

AntiZuck is a new iPhone app designed to alert users when smart glasses could be close by scanning for Bluetooth signals associated with devices like Meta Ray-Ban glasses, Snap Spectacles, Amazon Echo Frames, and RayNeo smart glasses. The app takes a privacy-focused approach, performing all detection locally on the device without collecting user data, tracking locations, or accessing cameras and microphones.

Rather than attempting to identify who is wearing smart glasses or determine whether a device is actively recording, AntiZuck focuses on detecting nearby Bluetooth broadcasts that resemble known smart glasses devices. Users can view signal strength, confidence levels, and repeat sightings while receiving optional local alerts when a likely device is detected.

Detect Nearby Smart Glasses Using Bluetooth

AntiZuck monitors nearby Bluetooth advertisements that may be associated with smart glasses and presents potential detections through an easy-to-read interface. The app displays nearby signals as blips, providing estimated proximity and confidence levels to help users understand whether a device may be nearby.

Supported devices include Meta Glasses, Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses, Snap Spectacles, Amazon Echo Frames, and RayNeo smart glasses. Detection remains best effort, as smart glasses do not constantly broadcast Bluetooth signals and may only become visible during events such as powering on, pairing, or opening a charging case.

Unlike many apps that rely on cloud processing, AntiZuck keeps all detection data on the user’s device. The app does not require an account, include advertisements or analytics tracking, or upload signal history to external servers.

AntiZuck also does not access a user’s camera, microphone, screen recordings, or location data. The developer emphasizes that the app is designed to provide awareness of nearby signals without attempting to identify individuals, confirm recording activity, or determine the direction of a device.

Alerts, Widgets, and Control Center Integration

The app includes several features designed to make monitoring nearby smart glasses easier. Users can enable local alerts that appear even when the app is closed, review past sightings, and snooze notifications directly from alerts.

AntiZuck also includes Home Screen and Lock Screen widgets showing the latest detection status, along with a Control Center toggle that allows users to quickly pause or resume scanning. The toggle can also be assigned to the iPhone Action Button on compatible devices.

Register Your Own Smart Glasses

For users who own smart glasses themselves yet want to be warned when someone else could be using them, AntiZuck includes a device registration feature that prevents personal devices from triggering alerts. Registered glasses are moved into a separate device list where users can view when they were last detected. This allows photographers, creators, and other smart glasses owners to monitor unfamiliar devices nearby while avoiding repeated notifications from their own equipment.

Pricing and Availability

AntiZuck is available now on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. The app is offered as a one-time purchase with no subscription, account requirement, advertisements, or analytics tracking. The developer says future updates will continue improving detection accuracy, widgets, and user controls while keeping the app’s local privacy-focused approach.

Image creditsAntiZuck