Simmod’s 4-in-1 PL Lens Adapter Has Interchangeable RF, Z, L, and E Mounts

Simmod has announced a new 4-in-1 PL Lens Adapter that allows cinematographers to use a single adapter across four of today’s most popular full-frame mirrorless camera systems.

Priced at $189, the adapter features interchangeable rear mounts for Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and L-Mount cameras, reducing the need to carry multiple dedicated PL adapters between productions.

Simmod’s new adapter is just $10 more than a similar one that 7Artisans announced just a few months ago.

Designed for professional cinema workflows, Simmod’s adapter enables Arri PL mount lenses to be used across multiple camera platforms by swapping the rear mount with the included hardware. The company says the design is intended to simplify productions that regularly move between different camera systems while maintaining accurate flange depth for reliable focus performance.

One Adapter for Four Camera Systems

Rather than requiring separate adapters for each camera mount, Simmod’s design uses interchangeable rear mount modules that can be swapped using the included hex wrench and mounting screws. The kit includes modules for Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and L-Mount cameras.

For productions that work with multiple camera brands or rental houses supporting different systems, the approach could reduce both equipment costs and the amount of gear that needs to travel between shoots.

The adapter uses an Arri PL mount on the lens side, making it compatible with professional cinema lenses while allowing users to quickly configure it for different mirrorless camera bodies.

Built for Professional Cinema Lenses

The 4-in-1 adapter is precision CNC-machined from aluminum and features a fully mechanical design with no electronic contacts. As with traditional PL adapters, aperture control and focus remain entirely manual.

Simmod says the adapter is manufactured to maintain accurate flange focal distance, helping preserve proper focus calibration when working with cinema lenses. A positive-lock PL interface and knurled locking ring are designed to keep lenses securely mounted while making lens changes quicker and more confident during production. The fully mechanical design also means the adapter can be used with virtually any Arri PL cinema lens without relying on electronic communication between the lens and camera.

Designed for Multi-Camera Workflows

As more productions mix camera systems from Sony, Canon, Nikon, and L-Mount manufacturers, lens compatibility has become increasingly important for owner-operators and rental facilities.

Instead of purchasing and managing multiple dedicated PL adapters, Simmod’s interchangeable design allows users to reconfigure a single adapter for different camera bodies in just a few minutes. Because the adapter is entirely mechanical, it is compatible with virtually all professional Arri PL mount cinema lenses.

Pricing and Availability

The Simmod 4-in-1 PL Lens Adapter is available now for $189.

The kit includes the adapter body, interchangeable Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and L-Mount modules, a front port cap, mounting screws, and a hex screwdriver for changing mounts. Simmod also includes a limited lifetime warranty.

Image creditsSimmod